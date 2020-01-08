MEDICARE FOR ALL TOWN HALL in SAN JOSE



Date and Time: Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM



Location: Main offices of Laborers Local 270, 2195 Fortune Drive, San Jose, CA 95131



Please join Congressman Khanna and California Assemblymember Kalra as they discuss Medicare for All. Questions from the audience are encouraged!



About Congressman Ro Khanna:



Congressman Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving in his second term. Rep. Khanna sits on the House Budget, Armed Services, and Oversight and Reform committees and is first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He also serves as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus.



About Assemblymember Ash Kalra:



In November 2016, Ash Kalra was elected to represent the 27th Assembly District, which encompasses downtown San Jose, East San Jose, Evergreen and parts of South San Jose. Ash was appointed Chair of the Assembly Committee on Labor and Employment, and also sits on the Aging and Long Term Care, Education, Judiciary, and Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committees.



For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medicare-for-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 9:11 PM