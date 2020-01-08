top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 1/20/2020
Medicare for All Town Hall with Congressman Khanna and Assembyman Kalra
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 20
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAssemblymember Ash Kalra
Location Details
Main offices of Laborers Local 270, 2195 Fortune Drive, San Jose, CA 95131
MEDICARE FOR ALL TOWN HALL in SAN JOSE

Date and Time: Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Main offices of Laborers Local 270, 2195 Fortune Drive, San Jose, CA 95131

Please join Congressman Khanna and California Assemblymember Kalra as they discuss Medicare for All. Questions from the audience are encouraged!

About Congressman Ro Khanna:

Congressman Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving in his second term. Rep. Khanna sits on the House Budget, Armed Services, and Oversight and Reform committees and is first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He also serves as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus.

About Assemblymember Ash Kalra:

In November 2016, Ash Kalra was elected to represent the 27th Assembly District, which encompasses downtown San Jose, East San Jose, Evergreen and parts of South San Jose. Ash was appointed Chair of the Assembly Committee on Labor and Employment, and also sits on the Aging and Long Term Care, Education, Judiciary, and Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committees.

sm_meidcare_for_all.jpg
original image (900x600)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medicare-for-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 9:11 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 159.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code