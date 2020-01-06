top
"Estamos en la Lucha" Reading/Discussion Group (sec. 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 15
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (by Ellis), San Francisco
(near Civic Center BART, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47, 49)
Wheelchair accessible
This Radical Women pamphlet, by Chicana feminist Christina Lopez, highlights the fighting spirit and working-class leadership that immigrant women bring to social movements.

Come to New Valencia Hall and join the discussion!

There are two dates to choose from:

Tuesday, 1/14, 7 to 8:30 pm
or
Wednesday, 1/15, 3:30 to 5 pm

$3-5 donation is requested

To get a copy of the pamphlet, stop by the hall or contact us:

415-864-1278 • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • fb.com/fspbayarea
