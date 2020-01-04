An evening of music by the Sacramento Women's Chorus, Gay Men's Chorus and local singer/songwriters Jean and Jim Strathdee. to benefit the Trans Queer Youth Collective. This group provides much needed support to teens and pre-teens. Tickets are only $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information about Trans Queer Youth Collective and for purchasing tickets go to tqyc.org

