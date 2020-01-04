From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Benefit Concert for Trans Queer Youth Collective
|Saturday January 25
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Concert/Show
|Doug Treadwell
First United Methodist Church
2100 J Street
Sacramento, CA 958162
An evening of music by the Sacramento Women's Chorus, Gay Men's Chorus and local singer/songwriters Jean and Jim Strathdee. to benefit the Trans Queer Youth Collective. This group provides much needed support to teens and pre-teens. Tickets are only $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information about Trans Queer Youth Collective and for purchasing tickets go to tqyc.org
For more event information: http://www.tqyc.org
