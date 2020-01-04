top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 1/25/2020
Benefit Concert for Trans Queer Youth Collective
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 25
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorDoug Treadwell
Location Details
First United Methodist Church
2100 J Street
Sacramento, CA 958162
An evening of music by the Sacramento Women's Chorus, Gay Men's Chorus and local singer/songwriters Jean and Jim Strathdee. to benefit the Trans Queer Youth Collective. This group provides much needed support to teens and pre-teens. Tickets are only $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information about Trans Queer Youth Collective and for purchasing tickets go to tqyc.org
sm_event-brite-1080.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: http://www.tqyc.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 11:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code