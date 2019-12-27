From the Open-Publishing Newswire

"Get Up, Stand Up for Your Rights" at Demo: Justice for Killed Protesters in Iran by R. Robertson

Palo Alto, California, December 26, 2019.

Protesters, in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators killed by security forces in the Islamic Republic, came together in the downtown area's Lytton Plaza.