From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories:
"Get Up, Stand Up for Your Rights" at Demo: Justice for Killed Protesters in Iran
13 second video.
Photos and full text at
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/26/18829250.php
Photos and full text at
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/26/18829250.php
Palo Alto, California, December 26, 2019.
Protesters, in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators killed by security forces in the Islamic Republic, came together in the downtown area's Lytton Plaza.
Protesters, in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators killed by security forces in the Islamic Republic, came together in the downtown area's Lytton Plaza.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network