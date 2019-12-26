Iranian Americans in Palo Alto Join Day Honoring Iran's Deceased Demonstrators by R. Robertson

On December 26, Iranian government security forces deployed en masse to keep people off the streets across Iran. Despite this, protesters gathered in small groups, at cemeteries but also on the streets in many cities in the Islamic Republic. In Palo Alto, California, protesters in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators gathered in a downtown plaza.

In Palo Alto today, dozens of protesters gathered to honor the hundreds who died in protests against the government in Iran in the last 40 days.



December 26th is significant in that it marks the end of the traditional Islamic mourning period. Human rights organizations have said that up to 450 people have been killed in Iran. In Palo Alto, demonstrators' signs alternately said that either 500 or 700 have been killed. When asked, one of the sign carriers said "the true number could be even higher, it is hard to know exactly how many." One piece of literature handed to passersby by members of the Bay Area Iranian American Committee stated that, "in less than one month, at least 1500 people including 12 adolescents have been killed by the Islamic Republic."



The Committee's statement also said that, "the sudden and shocking gas price increase [that started the peaceful protests is] linked to economic sanctions placed on Iran by the U.S. after Donald Trump unilaterally ripped up the nuclear agreement backed by our allies."



Signs called for secular democracy and human rights in Iran. One protester carried a sign with a photo of the Shah who was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Several of the demonstrators present said they left the country in the early 80's.



Demonstrators in Palo Alto were in sympathy with the grieving parents of 27-year-old Pouya Bakhtiyari who was killed in the city of Karaj, and with other mothers and fathers of those recently killed. They stated that, "we in Northern California come together to shout for justice and freedom [in] Iran." Iranian American demonstrators in Lytton Plaza were joined by sympathizers including members of the Women's International League for Peace and Justice and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center. At least one other person who just happened by picked up a sign to join in.



