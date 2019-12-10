top
Americas
Americas
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 12/18/2019
An Evening for Chile: teach in, discussion, music, and stories
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 18
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa Community Space
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
What: An Evening for Chile: Chilean civil society is currently under radical transformation for the people and by the people across identities, class, and culture. Come learn about this critical social uprising and important moment in history against neo-liberal capitalism. Presenters this evening will be sharing first-hand accounts, facts about the uprising, poems, songs, and there will be opportunities for discussion and meeting new people.

Why: This social uprising is a model and inspiration for all societies across the Americas and around the world interested in dismantling the privatization, impoverishment of social life and services i.e. health care, social security, public housing, higher and public education on the heals of "solutions" such as mass incarceration and abject inequality that are the pillars of neoliberalism's free market capitalism. Such economic constructs only promote and uphold patriarchal values such as racism, sexism, homophobia, to name a few. The Chilean people are demanding a re-write of their constitution and reckoning with the repercussions of the US-backed coup d'etat that ousted democratically elected socialist President Salvador Allende in 1973. Chilean society has been under neoliberal dictatorship and failing democracy ever since. This event is meant to raise educational awareness, inspire, and raise money for people on the streets in Chile facing severe state violence such as rape, disappearance, and severe violence such as rubber bullets to their eyes at the hands of the police. Please come open and curious to learn and remember the U.S. relationship with Latin American imperialism and to gain understanding for what the implications of a social revolt like this are.

There will be light refreshments and music and poetry/essays by Latinx artists, including Cambucheros Salsa Cruz!

5-20 dollars donation. NOTAFLOF
sm_an_evening_for_chile_subrosa_community_space_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (471x666)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4465016595...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 10th, 2019 8:49 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code