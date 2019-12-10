What: An Evening for Chile: Chilean civil society is currently under radical transformation for the people and by the people across identities, class, and culture. Come learn about this critical social uprising and important moment in history against neo-liberal capitalism. Presenters this evening will be sharing first-hand accounts, facts about the uprising, poems, songs, and there will be opportunities for discussion and meeting new people.



Why: This social uprising is a model and inspiration for all societies across the Americas and around the world interested in dismantling the privatization, impoverishment of social life and services i.e. health care, social security, public housing, higher and public education on the heals of "solutions" such as mass incarceration and abject inequality that are the pillars of neoliberalism's free market capitalism. Such economic constructs only promote and uphold patriarchal values such as racism, sexism, homophobia, to name a few. The Chilean people are demanding a re-write of their constitution and reckoning with the repercussions of the US-backed coup d'etat that ousted democratically elected socialist President Salvador Allende in 1973. Chilean society has been under neoliberal dictatorship and failing democracy ever since. This event is meant to raise educational awareness, inspire, and raise money for people on the streets in Chile facing severe state violence such as rape, disappearance, and severe violence such as rubber bullets to their eyes at the hands of the police. Please come open and curious to learn and remember the U.S. relationship with Latin American imperialism and to gain understanding for what the implications of a social revolt like this are.



There will be light refreshments and music and poetry/essays by Latinx artists, including Cambucheros Salsa Cruz!



5-20 dollars donation. NOTAFLOF For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4465016595...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 10th, 2019 8:49 PM