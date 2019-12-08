Other





Come through from 3-6 for cozy tea, coffee & treats while we write holiday cards to queer prisoners. We will have card making supplies but also feel free to bring your own! Queer prisoner letter writing may also become a biweekly event on Thursdays (: Black and Pink's mission is to abolish the criminal punishment system and to liberate LGBTQIA2S+ people/people living with HIV who are affected by that system, through advocacy, support, and organizing. https://www.blackandpink.org/ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9594568944...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 8th, 2019 5:36 PM