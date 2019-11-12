Santa Cruz Police Request for New Tasers to be Heard at Future Council Meeting alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Tuesday Nov 12th, 2019 3:48 PM by Alex Darocy

A request from the Santa Cruz Police Department for the Santa Cruz City Council to approve a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. to re-outfit the entire police department with new Taser guns at a cost of $235,439, was pulled from the consent agenda of today's Council meeting. City Clerk Bonnie Bush told Council the item has been, "postponed to another meeting." Peter Gelblum of the Santa Cruz ACLU, who spoke by email, said, "Due to questions raised by Chris Krohn, SCPD has removed its request for new tasers until further discussions can be held."