From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Immigrant RightsView other events for the week of 11/12/2019
|National Walkouts for DACA: Rally at State Capitol in Sacramento
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday November 12
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|HomeIsHere.US
|Location Details
|California State Capitol, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814
|
#RiseForDACA at CA State Capitol in Sacramento
Start: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Where: California State Capitol, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814
On November 12, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA
With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.
Join us on the steps of the California State Capitol to demand that our nation's Supreme Court protect DACA recipients and all immigrants.
For more event information: https://homeishere.us/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 11:16 AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.