#RiseForDACA at CA State Capitol in Sacramento



Start: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM



Where: California State Capitol, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814



On November 12, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA



With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.



Join us on the steps of the California State Capitol to demand that our nation's Supreme Court protect DACA recipients and all immigrants. For more event information: https://homeishere.us/

