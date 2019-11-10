top
protest cheer
National Walkouts for DACA: Rally at State Capitol in Sacramento
Date Tuesday November 12
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHomeIsHere.US
Location Details
California State Capitol, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814
#RiseForDACA at CA State Capitol in Sacramento

Start: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Where: California State Capitol, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814

On November 12, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA

With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.

Join us on the steps of the California State Capitol to demand that our nation's Supreme Court protect DACA recipients and all immigrants.
For more event information: https://homeishere.us/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 11:16 AM
Article: Nationwide Student Walkouts & Demonstrations Planned for Nov. 12thSSunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:30 PM
