Teaching Resistance: Radicals, Revolutionaries and Cultural Subversives in the Classroom
Date Monday November 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone4154316800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Teaching Resistance is a collection of the voices of activist educators from around the world who engage inside and outside the classroom from pre-kindergarten to university and emphasize teaching radical practice from the field. Written in accessible language, this book is for anyone who wants to explore new ways to subvert educational systems and institutions, collectively transform educational spaces, and empower students and teachers alike to fight for genuine change.

John Mink is a social studies teacher who has worked at the high school and adult school levels and refuses to hide his political radicalism from his students. He has been a contributing writer and editor for underground publications and zines including Slingshot, Absolutely Zippo, and Collapse Board. Editor of the Maximum Rocknroll monthly column “Teaching Resistance” and a vocalist/bassist for several internationally recognized punk bands, John lives in Berkeley, California, with his partner Megan March, who is also his bandmate in the truewave/punk group Street Eaters.

For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 27th, 2019 2:58 PM
