North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
International | North Bay / Marin | Anti-War
Study Group "A New Phase in the Syrian War"
Date Monday October 28
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
A'Roma Roasters Coffee, 95 5th St., Santa Rosa
The Turkish invasion and bombardment of northern Syria is patently illegal and must be opposed. The same goes for the U.S. military occupation of Syria.

The sovereign government of Syria has not invited U.S. or Turkish troops into its country. In essence one NATO power has turned over military control of a strip of northern Syria to another NATO ally, but it is not theirs to give.

Neither the U.S. nor Turkey have any right to be in Syria. Nearly all the mainstream opposition to Trump and the Turkish invasion is obscuring this central fact.

The road to justice for Kurdish people cannot be through a military alliance with predatory imperialism. U.S. imperialism is an obstacle to peace and self-determination, and not its agent.
Join us for a discussion of the latest twists and turns in the Syrian war and the demands the progressive and anti-war movement must raise for justice and peace in the region.

READING MATERIALS WILL BE PROVIDED!

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/944814375891301/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 23rd, 2019 8:11 AM
