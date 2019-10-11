top
California
protest cheer
PG&E Execs Enjoy Fine Dining Ahead of Mass Power Down
by Nationalize Utilities Now
Friday Oct 11th, 2019 2:27 AM
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that that 10 to 12 PG&E executives dined with top customers at a winery in Sonoma County on October 7 and 8, just ahead of the forced power outage to millions across California that started October 9, 2019.

[Photo by D. Boyer, Sonoma County fire of Oct 2017]

Executives at PG&E enjoy top notch salaries. Before US Bankruptcy Court Judge Dennis Montali denied PG&E's plan to pay executive bonuses in August this year, PG&E was prepared to give a group of top executives nearly $11 million in performance-based bonuses.

Two years ago, PG&E power poles ignited a series of deadly wildfires across California. Ironically Sonoma County, where company executives dined at a winery with customers on Monday and Tuesday this week, was one of the counties hardest hit by fire. When lights went out for hundreds of thousands of residents in the San Francisco Bay Area this week Wednesday, PG&E said the intentional outage will prevent fires like those in recent years...one of which was the disaster of October 2017 sometimes called the Wine Country Fire, which was actually a series 250 wildfires.

PG&E is facing billions in lawsuits from previous fires including the one in California's wine country. Critics say the intentional outages are due to fear of litigation on the part of the utility, and that is what is really behind its decision to power down.


IMC Network
