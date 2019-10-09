Retaliation Against PG&E, Oroville Office Egged by People Angry About Shutoffs

Wednesday Oct 9th, 2019 11:33 PM

More than a million people in California were without electricity 9/09/19 when PG&E, the state's largest utility, shut off electricity to purportedly prevent wildfires.

Photo courtesy Unicorn Riot of 2018 Paradise, CA fire.

Mainstream media (including KRCR Redding/Chico) reports that a PG&E office in Oroville, CA was forced to close for the day because the building was pelted with eggs.



PG&E announced the shutoffs the afternoon of 10/8 and the Oroville office was reportedly egged that night.



People are demanding a public takeover of the monopoly utilities’ electricity grid infrastructure. There is a petition at this link demanding no bailout and the creation of clean and safe utilities to be put in state hands.