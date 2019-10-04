From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Censure is back on the Santa Cruz City Council agenda
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 08
|Time
|4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|No Censure!
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz City Council
809 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|
The proposed Censure of Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover is back on the Santa Cruz City Council agenda. Mayor Watkins has said the item will be heard from 4:30 to 6:00.
A discussion of censuring Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover was on the agenda of the last City Council meeting on September 24, however a motion by Councilmember Sandy Brown to table it passed 4-3. Now Mayor Martine Watkins has put the censure back on the agenda for the October 8 meeting. The majority of those in attendance on September 24 were there to speak against the censure, and to support Drew Glover and Chris Krohn.
Read more about the September 24 City Council meeting:
Santa Cruz City Council Votes to Table Censure 9-24-2019
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/09/26/18826777.php
