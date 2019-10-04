



A discussion of censuring Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover was on the agenda of the last City Council meeting on September 24, however a motion by Councilmember Sandy Brown to table it passed 4-3. Now Mayor Martine Watkins has put the censure back on the agenda for the October 8 meeting. The majority of those in attendance on September 24 were there to speak against the censure, and to support Drew Glover and Chris Krohn.



Read more about the September 24 City Council meeting:



Santa Cruz City Council Votes to Table Censure 9-24-2019

