From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
Carol Polhamus and Santa Cruz United
Carol Polhamus has been on the record of being "of Santa Cruz United," yet she has also denied any official affiliation with the shadowy recall group.
On September 19, 2019, I caught an exchange between Santa Cruz resident Carol Polhamus and the moderator of a popular watchdog Facebook page Take Back Santa Cruz from TBSC. It has been reported over the past few months by several different media sources that Polhamus is officially connected to the Santa Cruz United recall effort, but it's difficult to determine how due to the secretive nature of the group. Santa Cruz United is a conglomeration of mostly conservative, white, westside, anti-homeless landlords and real estate affiliates who are attempting to recall Santa Cruz city council members Drew Glover and Chris Krohn.
Early in the group's inception, Carol Polhamus was more happy to attach herself, and it was was reported that Polhamus made a non-monetary contribution worth $507 to the recall campaign. Now something seems to have changed for the retired County Office of Education employee and she's not as eager to claim her official association with SCU.
According to the Mountains To Sea's website (https://www.mtns2sea.org/), an organization that Polhamus is reportedly affiliated with:
"Carol Polhamus enjoyed 35 years as an educator working for the Santa Cruz County Office of Education. She developed and implemented the Career Technical Education Program for the Alternative Education Programs..."
On June 3rd, KSBW identified Polhamus as, "...of Santa Cruz United." Alluding to her official capacity with the group.
As you'll see in the attached photos, despite acting as spokesperson for SCU to KSBW, Polhamus denies any affiliation with Santa Cruz United. It has also been reported that Santa Cruz United is being funded by another group Santa Cruz Together who received funds from many different organizations connected to real estate industry including the California Apartment Association. Some have identified this as a monied real estate take over of Santa Cruz democracy.
Santa Cruz United will have to post their financial statement publicly in a few months, which will be after the deadline ends for collecting signatures. Currently the public does not have access to a complete list of entities funding the recall of Glover and Krohn, but we suspect it's mostly white retirees and real estate money.
Why would Polhamus deny her affiliation with Santa Cruz United if she is indeed pro-recall? Attached is the dialog between Polhamus and Take Back Santa Cruz from TBSC including quotes from a June 3rd article from KSBW.
Group moderators posted screenshots where Polhamus was on the record as being, "...of Santa Cruz United." Polhamus was tagged in the original post that she called "random" and a "false post" mimicking president Donald Trump and his followers' consistent cry of "fake news." With the typical denial that we see play out on the main stage of national conservative politics, Polhamus also accused the group of, "making shit up" insinuating that the group fabricated her affiliation with Santa Cruz United. She warned the moderators, "Don't do it again."
Photo Credit: Autumn Sun.
