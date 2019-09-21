top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Date Sunday September 22
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion Santa Cruz
Location Details
El Rio Mobile Home Park, 2120 N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060-2706, United States
CLIMATE STRIKE ACTION WEEK: Nonviolent Direct Action (NVDA) Training in Santa Cruz

Organizer: Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz

When; Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Where: El Rio Mobile Home Park, 2120 N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz 95060

Cost: Free, Donations accepted

This training will help prepare you for the Climate Strike Sept 20 - 27th week of actions, and beyond!

This education is for people who do not plan to get arrested AND for those who do plan to get arrested. There are many necessary roles in a direct action for people who do and don't plan to get arrested, and all of these roles will be covered in this training.

Parking: no parking inside mobile home park, street parking available

Please RSVP to Batya so that we know you are coming!
Email: lchaim [at] jps.net

This event is part of Global Climate Strike Action Week, Sept. 20 -27 in Santa Cruz. For additional actions and events go to the Santa Cruz Climate Action Network site: https://scruzclimate.org/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4724208169...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 2:05 PM
