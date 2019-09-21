



Organizer: Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz



When; Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM



Where: El Rio Mobile Home Park, 2120 N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz 95060



Cost: Free, Donations accepted



This training will help prepare you for the Climate Strike Sept 20 - 27th week of actions, and beyond!



This education is for people who do not plan to get arrested AND for those who do plan to get arrested. There are many necessary roles in a direct action for people who do and don't plan to get arrested, and all of these roles will be covered in this training.



Parking: no parking inside mobile home park, street parking available



Please RSVP to Batya so that we know you are coming!

Email:



Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 2:05 PM