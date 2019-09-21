From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
|
CLIMATE STRIKE ACTION WEEK: Nonviolent Direct Action (NVDA) Training in Santa Cruz
Organizer: Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz
When; Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Where: El Rio Mobile Home Park, 2120 N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz 95060
Cost: Free, Donations accepted
This training will help prepare you for the Climate Strike Sept 20 - 27th week of actions, and beyond!
This education is for people who do not plan to get arrested AND for those who do plan to get arrested. There are many necessary roles in a direct action for people who do and don't plan to get arrested, and all of these roles will be covered in this training.
Parking: no parking inside mobile home park, street parking available
Please RSVP to Batya so that we know you are coming!
Email: lchaim [at] jps.net
This event is part of Global Climate Strike Action Week, Sept. 20 -27 in Santa Cruz. For additional actions and events go to the Santa Cruz Climate Action Network site: https://scruzclimate.org/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4724208169...
