San Francisco
protest cheer
Emergency Meeting - planning mass protest to DRIVE Trump OUT
Date Tuesday August 13
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco
The Trump Pence Regime Must Go

Daily protests began in Puerto Rico with no more than 100 people. By Wed., July 17, there were tens of thousands, then hundreds of thousands! In two weeks after the news leaked of the “chats” and vile comments by Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello and associates, amid a corruption scandal, Rosello resigned.

Puerto Rico’s governor isn’t even a petty criminal compared to the Trump/Pence regime. Start with concentration camps for children, naked racist assaults on the whole society including members of Congress, vile and degrading talk, corruption – and fascism.

A July 25 tweet said: “The message from Puerto Rico is that truly mass protests can ultimately force a country’s leader to resign. Oughtn’t we – the majority of Americans who believe Trump is a criminal – be building a series of DC and nationwide protests to draw in millions of people?”

EMERGENCY MEETING to figure out how to launch this now. You are invited.
67687879_724356581337718_1346018587080392704_n.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6652860538...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 11:32 PM
Add Your Comments
