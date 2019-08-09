The Trump Pence Regime Must Go



Daily protests began in Puerto Rico with no more than 100 people. By Wed., July 17, there were tens of thousands, then hundreds of thousands! In two weeks after the news leaked of the “chats” and vile comments by Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello and associates, amid a corruption scandal, Rosello resigned.



Puerto Rico’s governor isn’t even a petty criminal compared to the Trump/Pence regime. Start with concentration camps for children, naked racist assaults on the whole society including members of Congress, vile and degrading talk, corruption – and fascism.



A July 25 tweet said: “The message from Puerto Rico is that truly mass protests can ultimately force a country’s leader to resign. Oughtn’t we – the majority of Americans who believe Trump is a criminal – be building a series of DC and nationwide protests to draw in millions of people?”



