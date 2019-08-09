



Support Tenants Rights. Support a rent registry data collection law.

Support SUSTAINED Funding for Tenant Sanctuary legal aid pilot program for city residents.



SPEAK OUT! MAKE SOME NOISE! SHOW UP!



..or nothing will change.

Vice Mayor Cummings may feel that tenants are too quiet for him to take action when the landlords are knocking at his door.

BE THERE and Let Him Know You Care That He Cares - and takes action!



jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com



citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com



Tenants, we need your voices at the council meetings as well as via emails - especially to VICE-MAYOR JUSTIN CUMMINGS. He says he will act on our behalf if he receives constant input and many emails from tenants. So better email him right now, let him know your expectations - what you want from him for your vote.



jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com



VM CUMMING WILL BE THE NEXT MAYOR!!! ....which means he will be able to SET THE AGENDA. We must exert any influence and pressure that we can - to get our votes' worth. TENANT INFLUENCE IS WIELDED BY SHOWING UP AND BY EMAILING COUNCIL.



jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com



Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 3:56 PM