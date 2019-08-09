From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 8/13/2019
|Support Tenants Rights at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 13
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Movement for Housing Justice
|Location Details
|Council Chamberts, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|
URGENT! COME TO CITY COUNCIL TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 at 7:30 - come early. We're first on the 7:30 Agenda and there will be a presentation from Santa Cruz Tenants Association about the proposed rent registry data collection law.
Support Tenants Rights. Support a rent registry data collection law.
Support SUSTAINED Funding for Tenant Sanctuary legal aid pilot program for city residents.
SPEAK OUT! MAKE SOME NOISE! SHOW UP!
..or nothing will change.
Vice Mayor Cummings may feel that tenants are too quiet for him to take action when the landlords are knocking at his door.
BE THERE and Let Him Know You Care That He Cares - and takes action!
jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com
citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com
Tenants, we need your voices at the council meetings as well as via emails - especially to VICE-MAYOR JUSTIN CUMMINGS. He says he will act on our behalf if he receives constant input and many emails from tenants. So better email him right now, let him know your expectations - what you want from him for your vote.
jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com
VM CUMMING WILL BE THE NEXT MAYOR!!! ....which means he will be able to SET THE AGENDA. We must exert any influence and pressure that we can - to get our votes' worth. TENANT INFLUENCE IS WIELDED BY SHOWING UP AND BY EMAILING COUNCIL.
jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com
What is VM Cummings' position on tenant protections and landlord accountability? He is a pivotal vote. Please ask him to clarify his position and tell him what you expect him to do for tenants.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/movementforhousin...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 3:56 PM
§Agenda Report
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network