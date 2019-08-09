top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Support Tenants Rights at Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
Date Tuesday August 13
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMovement for Housing Justice
Location Details
Council Chamberts, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
URGENT! COME TO CITY COUNCIL TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 at 7:30 - come early. We're first on the 7:30 Agenda and there will be a presentation from Santa Cruz Tenants Association about the proposed rent registry data collection law.

Support Tenants Rights. Support a rent registry data collection law.
Support SUSTAINED Funding for Tenant Sanctuary legal aid pilot program for city residents.

SPEAK OUT! MAKE SOME NOISE! SHOW UP!

..or nothing will change.
Vice Mayor Cummings may feel that tenants are too quiet for him to take action when the landlords are knocking at his door.
BE THERE and Let Him Know You Care That He Cares - and takes action!

jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com

citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

Tenants, we need your voices at the council meetings as well as via emails - especially to VICE-MAYOR JUSTIN CUMMINGS. He says he will act on our behalf if he receives constant input and many emails from tenants. So better email him right now, let him know your expectations - what you want from him for your vote.

jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com

VM CUMMING WILL BE THE NEXT MAYOR!!! ....which means he will be able to SET THE AGENDA. We must exert any influence and pressure that we can - to get our votes' worth. TENANT INFLUENCE IS WIELDED BY SHOWING UP AND BY EMAILING COUNCIL.

jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com

What is VM Cummings' position on tenant protections and landlord accountability? He is a pivotal vote. Please ask him to clarify his position and tell him what you expect him to do for tenants.
who-is-served-by-legal-aid.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/movementforhousin...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 3:56 PM
§Agenda Report
by Movement for Housing Justice Friday Aug 9th, 2019 3:56 PM
48705200809201903550545.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (153.2KB)
http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=1172&doctype=AGENDA
https://www.facebook.com/movementforhousin...
