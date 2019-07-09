

Stop PM Abe’s Big LIE and Fraud On The People Of The World That Fukushima is SAFE!



Thursday July 11, 2019 3:00 PM

San Francisco Japanese Consulate

275 Battery St near California St.

San Francisco



Join No Nukes Action NNA on it’s 82nd action at the San Francisco Japanese Consulate to protest the continued Japanese Abe government to force Japanese children and their families back to Fukushima. The government claims that Fukushima has been “decontaminated” but the three reactors still have melted nuclear rods which they have not been able to remove. In addition there is over 1 million tons of contaminated radioactive tritium water in thousands of tanks surrounding the broken nuclear plants in Fukushima. The government is pushing to release the water in the Pacific Ocean despite the opposition of fisherman associations and the public.

There are also thousands of bags in Fukushima filled with radioactive waste with no place to go and these bags are spread throughout the region making it a major health danger.



In a major propaganda scheme to lie to the world, the Abe government has lied to the Olympic committee that not only is Japan safe but Fukushima should host the baseball games and special Olympics. It is spending tens of millions of dollars preparing the Azuma sports stadium to push a big lie that everything is OK.



They continue to claim despite evidence to the contrary that the Fukushima problem had been solved and that it was “decontaminated” and ready for the Olympics. This is was an overt brazen lie and falsification of the real situation and show the real political charter of the Abe government. The government also plans to bring in immigrant workers as contract laborers and use them for the clean-up without proper training and safety.

At the same time, there is an increase in the amount of cesium in the waters around Fukushima nearly eight years after the explosion of the nuclear plants and contamination of Fukushima, Japan, and the world. The Abe government is also pushing for militarization and removal of Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that prevents military interventions outside Japan. They are also pushing for a new US military base in Okinawa despite the opposition of the mass of Okinawan people and the governor. This base would also have US nuclear ships and weapons which is presently against the US-Japan Security Agreement. The US has already violated this agreement many times and used Okinawa as a base for illegal wars around the world.

The majority of Japanese people are opposed to restarting Japan’s nuclear plants including the previous 3 prime ministers who are worried that Japan would be destroyed with another disaster like Fukushima. Again this shows that the Abe government has contempt for the people it supposedly represents. Join the rally and speak out.



Defend the people of Fukushima, Japan and the world.

Stop The Restart of ALL Japan NUKE Plants

Defend the Children and People of Fukushima

No Olympic Baseball Games at Fukushima and Olympics in Japan

No Militarization and War In Asia



For more event information:

http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com



Next Event

Fukushima, The Olympics and Labor

https://laborfest.net/event/fukushima-the-olympics-and-labor/

FRIDAY JULY 12 @ 7:00 PM FREE

518 Valencia St. San Francisco



The Children of Fukushima

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAknVFhvFlw







Tokyo - Next Olympic Venue, Is Our Home We Can't Go Back Again



■ Ailing Daughter, Beaming Prime Minister



In the summer of 2013. I was at my home in Tokyo when the city won the place of 2020 Olympic venue.

On TV, Prime Minister Abe, spreading both of his arms, addressing that the situation is under control about the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant Incident.



His speech was smooth with a smile, he claims it has never done and will never do any damage to Tokyo. Then he mentions the health issues in regards, he was telling that we definitely never had any problem neither in the past, at the present nor will be in the future.



Just then, sitting next to me was my eight-year-old daughter, whose health was deteriorating day by day. It had been a slow process.



“I feel sick. I have no strength left...”



“I”m woozy. I have a headache, I have a tummy ache, my legs hurt that I can't walk, my hands are all in pain to my fingertips, I'm cold, my face is hot, Mummy I'm worn out”

Such condition started to bother us periodically after the accident. It started to worsen and never seemed to get better.



I used to be very ignorant about nuclear plants.

I started to research and read books frantically after the accident as if it was a wake-up call. My daughter's health crumbled as if it was in parallel with my learning progresses. I first started to connect my daughter's change with the radiation issue after I've developed my knowledge about internal radiation exposure.



■Radiation Exposure in Tokyo? No way!



I was never sure. It can't be radiation exposure, but what if it was? In Tokyo? No way. Doctors never took me seriously about having such concerns. They just chastised instead of giving any advice. My husband just laughed it off. He always ended up getting angry and we ended up fighting every time. I could never, ever talk about it to any of my friends. “Definitely no problem” the words come out of Prime Minister Abe's mouth with a nice smile are, for us living in Tokyo, common sense like the air that fills all around us.



I don't know. I don't know what I was suffering about. I don't know why I am suffering. I don't know what I should be doing. How long does it last? I have no perspective about whether there be the day my daughter regains her health or not. Painful days.

The symptom was very identical to the “Bura Bura Disease.” My daughter was nothing but healthy until 5 years old. She was stronger than anyone. She used to be a girl who would play outside every day from early in the morning until the day falls dark.



I was beyond shocked when I heard our Prime Minister Abe told the lie “Under Control,” but that was nothing compared to the words that followed - “It has never done and will never do any damage to Tokyo.”

I was flabbergasted. That was back when I was not yet so sure of whether my daughter was a victim of the affected health, but the health was the problem I was facing each and every day with my daughter. I did not want Prime Minister, who had no idea what my daughter was facing, to be talking like that with such a big smile. I had this chilling feeling that we are being squashed and dumped, together with my daughter. Whatever happens, I will never approve of this Olympic. Such unforgiving phrase was etched deep in my heart. And since then my heart has never changed.So that was how I came to my understanding of this Olympic – it is to squash and cut the nuclear accident and the aftermaths.This is an Olympic to show off “recovery” by cutting us off with a smile.



Half a year later, my daughter's health deteriorated to the point she has no day of strength. She can’t go to school. She can’t play with friends. When it is bad, she can not go to the bathroom by herself. It was 3 years after the accident.



■She Gets Better! ...When She Goes to Places with No Contamination



It was then I met Dr. Shigeru Mita, then the only doctor in Greater Tokyo who was dealing seriously with the problems in relation to the radiation exposure. I heard that symptoms vary by individual, some children recover conspicuously or show remarkable improvement in blood test results after moving to places such as Western Japan – where there is no contamination.



We made it and attend his last local lecture event. A month later the doctor migrated. He clearly stated my daughter's case is the damage caused by radiation exposure.Hearing him say that, I was not shocked but felt a deep relief. Finally, I can start to face the real problem and start working towards her health. It was the doctor's recommendation to recuperate, emigrate, move to the place without contamination.



Immediately , we moved our daughter to Toyama, where my family is. Then there was a miracle.



Our daughter, whom we had to piggy bag to use the toilet, walked 15 minutes to the local beach and swam in a pool. It was only a few days after she arrived Toyama. It was a miracle after a month of agony – she was feeling sick all the time, she would cry because her body was in pain. For a month, she could not get out of the house, not to mention going to school.



The same miracle happened when we recuperated her in Okinawa, then in Kobe, to where we later relocated. Then she falls back again when she came back to Tokyo. Her condition would be back after a week. Sometimes it comes back as soon as the night she returned.



“I can't do the homework,” the daughter once recovered says, “I could not say I was feeling sick... I did not want to disappoint you Mum”

I will never forget the hopelessness every time I had to witness my girl swept away by the waves of symptoms. I will never forget the tears that she shed in despair.



■Increasing "Degradation of Abilities" in the Metropolitan Area



Finally, we moved to Kobe in Western Japan. It was after we spent about 4 months without her health recovering except the time we relocated her for recuperation. We were lucky to have been able to move with all the family together. Many of evacuees from the Kanto Plain fell into serious financial strife because they had to move. Many mothers and children made a hard decision to move without their fathers who could not give up work to feed the family. I am thankful that we did not have to suffer from such financial strife, it was an easy start in Kobe although we were totally strange to the area.



But more than anything, there is no word that can express how thankful I was to see my daughter coming back alive rapidly, started to play with many friends as if she was trying to recover the life she missed out. It was another miracle.



So what was happening to her body?

And what is happening to our body now?

After our relocation, we visited Mita Clinic in Okayama. Their examination and testing slowly uncovered the answers to my questions. We underwent multiple testing on our Pituitary Hormone which led us to understand the impact of radiation exposure on our brain. Important enough organ to be affected.



The deterioration of the hormone observed in my family including my daughter is said to be happening in many who lives in the Tokyo metropolitan. My family is healthy for the time being. Dr. Mita, however, says that more people are starting to suffer severe symptoms such as weakening of motivation, declined thinking and memory ability, and losing strength to fight against any kind of



sickness to the point where they can no longer lead a normal life.Dr. Mita coined such symptoms as “Degradation of Abilities.”



Can we recover what had already been lost?



No one has the answer. We are the test subjects for keeps. The country is on the experimental bench and many of us, the test subjects, instead of sharing knowledge and unite in harmony for our recovery, are being made to run the exact opposite direction.



I was born and raised in Tokyo. It's the city where I also raised my children and spent my entire life. My parents, siblings, and friends are in Tokyo. All my memory, nostalgia and love for my home is now lost without a trace.



I can not go home. I have even lost my wish to go home. That's how intense it was. That's the result of our experience with our daughter during our last 4 months in Tokyo. Now we must face the cruel test results of our pituitary gland hormone.



We must face what we can not see, smell, or feel. That's the fear of radiation itself.But it doesn't end there. The worst part is this horrible feeling that I can not share such a fierce feeling of crisis at all with any of the people I care and spend time with.



■ Olympic Brings on Sad Future



Do you still think Olympic would be a great idea?

As 2020 approaches, revulsion is creeping in to fill me. I've been having trouble finding the right word to let you understand how unpleasant a feeling can be.

That is the ground my daughter can never walk on anymore. That is the ground where many families, many mothers, and children evacuated from. That land we escaped from in order to protect our children, protect our own. That land we ran away from, hoping for the tomorrow without tormenting health damage.



My home town had been contaminated. We can not erase what is there. We can not say it never happened. We are blindfolded about the ongoing nuclear accident and nuclear contamination spreading throughout Eastern Japan. And they put this Olympic on our way we are walking towards as if some sort of culmination of achievement.



So this is the Olympic of recovery and regeneration.

Is Olympic our hope? Is it our future? What kind of hope, what sort of future are we meant expect with the Olympics, when we are blindfolded about the wounded bodies of our children, our own bodies in pain? Are we expected to push forward for the Olympic to show off “Recovery” with blindfolds?

Who is that for? What is it for?



My child hit my head hard. Then the blindfold fell. So I found out the existence of the blindfold. We can not protect our most precious things from radiation exposure because of the blindfold. So what



sad future does that bring about? We should be able to learn from the past nuclear bombs, nuclear accidents, nuclear disaster, and nuclear testings if we want to learn. My daughter is teaching me a tiny piece of the puzzle with her own body.



This Olympic is the biggest blindfold in history. Let us throw away the blindfold. Our wish is to live our own lives, with our own body that we are given by right.To retrieve the tomorrow where our children can run with a healthy smile on their face, why not us the adults get over any barriers, hold hands and cooperate.



I will not not forgive this 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.





Sendai reactor to stop due to delay in anti-terror upgrade work

http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201906140067.html

By YASUYUKI ONAYA/ Staff Writer

June 14, 2019 at 17:05 JST







The No. 1 reactor, right, at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Satsuma-Sendai, Kagoshima Prefecture. At left is the No. 2 reactor. (Asahi Shimbun file photo)

Kyushu Electric Power Co. will halt operations of the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture next March due to a delay in upgrades to protect it from terror attacks, sources said June 13.



The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) decided at a meeting on June 12 that it would order electric power companies to suspend operations of their reactors unless such anti-terror facilities are completed about a week before the set deadlines.



As the deadline for the No. 1 reactor work is March 17, 2020, and the completion is expected to be delayed by about one year, operations will cease the following day.



Referring to the length of the delay, a Kyushu Electric Power executive said, "About a year is a real possibility."



The company is already working 24 hours a day on the project, and some have said that it would be difficult to take further measures to increase the speed of construction from a worker safety standpoint.



Under such circumstances, there has been a growing view that it would be impossible to meet the deadline, and thus the firm judged that it cannot help but suspend the reactor's operation.



Another executive said that the company hopes to shorten the suspension period as much as possible.



Anti-terror facilities for the No. 2 reactor are also likely to be delayed about a year past the deadline of May 21, 2020.



Kyushu Electric Power also said that similar facilities for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors of its Genkai nuclear power plant in Saga Prefecture may not meet their deadlines in 2022.







Fukushima, The Olympics and Labor

https://laborfest.net/event/fukushima-the-olympics-and-labor/

JULY 12 @ 7:00 PM FREE

518 Valencia St. San Francisco





With Film Screening of “The Olympics In Fukushima, Are You Criminally Insane?”

The Japanese Abe government through bribery was able to get the Olympics in 2020 arguing that the Fukushima meltdowns of three nuclear reactors had been “decontaminated”. This forum will hear in the film from workers in Fukushima who are fighting to defend the children, and workers involved in the so called “clean-up.” We will also hear about those who are fighting to expose the massive propaganda campaign by the government and the Olympic Committee to whitewash the continuing dangers.



Professor George Wright will present his paper “Capitalism, Fukushima, Creative Reconstruction & The History of The Olympics”.



Sponsored by No Nukes Action, & WorkWeek Radio

https://nonukesaction.wordpress.com



TEPCO to slice dangerous chimney at Fukushima plant-After the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami struck in March 2011, pressure increased in the containment vessel of the No. 1 reactor. Vapors with radioactive substances were sent through the chimney to the outside.

http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201905100045.html

By CHIKAKO KAWAHARA/ Staff Writer

May 10, 2019 at 14:10 JST







Photo/Illutration

A chimney for both the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors remains unrepaired at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. At left is the No. 1 reactor building. (Asahi Shimbun file photo)

Photo/Illustraion

Tokyo Electric Power Co. plans to start work on May 20 to dismantle a 120-meter-tall, highly contaminated chimney that could collapse at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.



It will be the first highly radiated facility at the plant to be taken apart, the company said May 9.



The stack, with a diameter of 3.2 meters, was used for both the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors. TEPCO plans to remove the upper half of the chimney within this year to prevent the structure from collapsing.



The dismantling work will be conducted by remote control because the radiation level around the base of the chimney is the highest among all outdoor areas of the plant. Exposure to radiation at the base can cause death in several hours.



After the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami struck in March 2011, pressure increased in the containment vessel of the No. 1 reactor. Vapors with radioactive substances were sent through the chimney to the outside.



TEPCO also found fractures in steel poles supporting the chimney. The damage was likely caused by a hydrogen explosion at the No. 1 reactor building when the nuclear disaster was unfolding.



Since then, the chimney has been left unrepaired because of the high radiation levels.



Immediately after the nuclear accident, a radiation level exceeding 10 sieverts per hour was observed around the base of the chimney. In a survey conducted in 2015, a radiation level of 2 sieverts per hour was detected there.



TEPCO will use a large crane that will hold special equipment to cut the chimney in round slices from the top.



The company set up a remote control room in a large remodeled bus about 200 meters from the chimney. Workers will operate the special cutting equipment while watching footage from 160 video cameras. SF Speak Out At Japan Consulate To Stop Restarting of Japanese NUKE Plants, Defense of Fukushima Children and Families And Against Abe Gov Cover-up & Olympics In Fukushima and JapanStop PM Abe’s Big LIE and Fraud On The People Of The World That Fukushima is SAFE!Thursday July 11, 2019 3:00 PMSan Francisco Japanese Consulate275 Battery St near California St.San FranciscoJoin No Nukes Action NNA on it’s 82nd action at the San Francisco Japanese Consulate to protest the continued Japanese Abe government to force Japanese children and their families back to Fukushima. The government claims that Fukushima has been “decontaminated” but the three reactors still have melted nuclear rods which they have not been able to remove. In addition there is over 1 million tons of contaminated radioactive tritium water in thousands of tanks surrounding the broken nuclear plants in Fukushima. The government is pushing to release the water in the Pacific Ocean despite the opposition of fisherman associations and the public.There are also thousands of bags in Fukushima filled with radioactive waste with no place to go and these bags are spread throughout the region making it a major health danger.In a major propaganda scheme to lie to the world, the Abe government has lied to the Olympic committee that not only is Japan safe but Fukushima should host the baseball games and special Olympics. It is spending tens of millions of dollars preparing the Azuma sports stadium to push a big lie that everything is OK.They continue to claim despite evidence to the contrary that the Fukushima problem had been solved and that it was “decontaminated” and ready for the Olympics. This is was an overt brazen lie and falsification of the real situation and show the real political charter of the Abe government. The government also plans to bring in immigrant workers as contract laborers and use them for the clean-up without proper training and safety.At the same time, there is an increase in the amount of cesium in the waters around Fukushima nearly eight years after the explosion of the nuclear plants and contamination of Fukushima, Japan, and the world. The Abe government is also pushing for militarization and removal of Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that prevents military interventions outside Japan. They are also pushing for a new US military base in Okinawa despite the opposition of the mass of Okinawan people and the governor. This base would also have US nuclear ships and weapons which is presently against the US-Japan Security Agreement. The US has already violated this agreement many times and used Okinawa as a base for illegal wars around the world.The majority of Japanese people are opposed to restarting Japan’s nuclear plants including the previous 3 prime ministers who are worried that Japan would be destroyed with another disaster like Fukushima. Again this shows that the Abe government has contempt for the people it supposedly represents. Join the rally and speak out.Defend the people of Fukushima, Japan and the world.Stop The Restart of ALL Japan NUKE PlantsDefend the Children and People of FukushimaNo Olympic Baseball Games at Fukushima and Olympics in JapanNo Militarization and War In AsiaFor more event information:Next EventFukushima, The Olympics and LaborFRIDAY JULY 12 @ 7:00 PM FREE518 Valencia St. San FranciscoThe Children of FukushimaTokyo - Next Olympic Venue, Is Our Home We Can't Go Back Again■ Ailing Daughter, Beaming Prime MinisterIn the summer of 2013. I was at my home in Tokyo when the city won the place of 2020 Olympic venue.On TV, Prime Minister Abe, spreading both of his arms, addressing that the situation is under control about the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant Incident.His speech was smooth with a smile, he claims it has never done and will never do any damage to Tokyo. Then he mentions the health issues in regards, he was telling that we definitely never had any problem neither in the past, at the present nor will be in the future.Just then, sitting next to me was my eight-year-old daughter, whose health was deteriorating day by day. It had been a slow process.“I feel sick. I have no strength left...”“I”m woozy. I have a headache, I have a tummy ache, my legs hurt that I can't walk, my hands are all in pain to my fingertips, I'm cold, my face is hot, Mummy I'm worn out”Such condition started to bother us periodically after the accident. It started to worsen and never seemed to get better.I used to be very ignorant about nuclear plants.I started to research and read books frantically after the accident as if it was a wake-up call. My daughter's health crumbled as if it was in parallel with my learning progresses. I first started to connect my daughter's change with the radiation issue after I've developed my knowledge about internal radiation exposure.■Radiation Exposure in Tokyo? No way!I was never sure. It can't be radiation exposure, but what if it was? In Tokyo? No way. Doctors never took me seriously about having such concerns. They just chastised instead of giving any advice. My husband just laughed it off. He always ended up getting angry and we ended up fighting every time. I could never, ever talk about it to any of my friends. “Definitely no problem” the words come out of Prime Minister Abe's mouth with a nice smile are, for us living in Tokyo, common sense like the air that fills all around us.I don't know. I don't know what I was suffering about. I don't know why I am suffering. I don't know what I should be doing. How long does it last? I have no perspective about whether there be the day my daughter regains her health or not. Painful days.The symptom was very identical to the “Bura Bura Disease.” My daughter was nothing but healthy until 5 years old. She was stronger than anyone. She used to be a girl who would play outside every day from early in the morning until the day falls dark.I was beyond shocked when I heard our Prime Minister Abe told the lie “Under Control,” but that was nothing compared to the words that followed - “It has never done and will never do any damage to Tokyo.”I was flabbergasted. That was back when I was not yet so sure of whether my daughter was a victim of the affected health, but the health was the problem I was facing each and every day with my daughter. I did not want Prime Minister, who had no idea what my daughter was facing, to be talking like that with such a big smile. I had this chilling feeling that we are being squashed and dumped, together with my daughter. Whatever happens, I will never approve of this Olympic. Such unforgiving phrase was etched deep in my heart. And since then my heart has never changed.So that was how I came to my understanding of this Olympic – it is to squash and cut the nuclear accident and the aftermaths.This is an Olympic to show off “recovery” by cutting us off with a smile.Half a year later, my daughter's health deteriorated to the point she has no day of strength. She can’t go to school. She can’t play with friends. When it is bad, she can not go to the bathroom by herself. It was 3 years after the accident.■She Gets Better! ...When She Goes to Places with No ContaminationIt was then I met Dr. Shigeru Mita, then the only doctor in Greater Tokyo who was dealing seriously with the problems in relation to the radiation exposure. I heard that symptoms vary by individual, some children recover conspicuously or show remarkable improvement in blood test results after moving to places such as Western Japan – where there is no contamination.We made it and attend his last local lecture event. A month later the doctor migrated. He clearly stated my daughter's case is the damage caused by radiation exposure.Hearing him say that, I was not shocked but felt a deep relief. Finally, I can start to face the real problem and start working towards her health. It was the doctor's recommendation to recuperate, emigrate, move to the place without contamination.Immediately , we moved our daughter to Toyama, where my family is. Then there was a miracle.Our daughter, whom we had to piggy bag to use the toilet, walked 15 minutes to the local beach and swam in a pool. It was only a few days after she arrived Toyama. It was a miracle after a month of agony – she was feeling sick all the time, she would cry because her body was in pain. For a month, she could not get out of the house, not to mention going to school.The same miracle happened when we recuperated her in Okinawa, then in Kobe, to where we later relocated. Then she falls back again when she came back to Tokyo. Her condition would be back after a week. Sometimes it comes back as soon as the night she returned.“I can't do the homework,” the daughter once recovered says, “I could not say I was feeling sick... I did not want to disappoint you Mum”I will never forget the hopelessness every time I had to witness my girl swept away by the waves of symptoms. I will never forget the tears that she shed in despair.■Increasing "Degradation of Abilities" in the Metropolitan AreaFinally, we moved to Kobe in Western Japan. It was after we spent about 4 months without her health recovering except the time we relocated her for recuperation. We were lucky to have been able to move with all the family together. Many of evacuees from the Kanto Plain fell into serious financial strife because they had to move. Many mothers and children made a hard decision to move without their fathers who could not give up work to feed the family. I am thankful that we did not have to suffer from such financial strife, it was an easy start in Kobe although we were totally strange to the area.But more than anything, there is no word that can express how thankful I was to see my daughter coming back alive rapidly, started to play with many friends as if she was trying to recover the life she missed out. It was another miracle.So what was happening to her body?And what is happening to our body now?After our relocation, we visited Mita Clinic in Okayama. Their examination and testing slowly uncovered the answers to my questions. We underwent multiple testing on our Pituitary Hormone which led us to understand the impact of radiation exposure on our brain. Important enough organ to be affected.The deterioration of the hormone observed in my family including my daughter is said to be happening in many who lives in the Tokyo metropolitan. My family is healthy for the time being. Dr. Mita, however, says that more people are starting to suffer severe symptoms such as weakening of motivation, declined thinking and memory ability, and losing strength to fight against any kind ofsickness to the point where they can no longer lead a normal life.Dr. Mita coined such symptoms as “Degradation of Abilities.”Can we recover what had already been lost?No one has the answer. We are the test subjects for keeps. The country is on the experimental bench and many of us, the test subjects, instead of sharing knowledge and unite in harmony for our recovery, are being made to run the exact opposite direction.I was born and raised in Tokyo. It's the city where I also raised my children and spent my entire life. My parents, siblings, and friends are in Tokyo. All my memory, nostalgia and love for my home is now lost without a trace.I can not go home. I have even lost my wish to go home. That's how intense it was. That's the result of our experience with our daughter during our last 4 months in Tokyo. Now we must face the cruel test results of our pituitary gland hormone.We must face what we can not see, smell, or feel. That's the fear of radiation itself.But it doesn't end there. The worst part is this horrible feeling that I can not share such a fierce feeling of crisis at all with any of the people I care and spend time with.■ Olympic Brings on Sad FutureDo you still think Olympic would be a great idea?As 2020 approaches, revulsion is creeping in to fill me. I've been having trouble finding the right word to let you understand how unpleasant a feeling can be.That is the ground my daughter can never walk on anymore. That is the ground where many families, many mothers, and children evacuated from. That land we escaped from in order to protect our children, protect our own. That land we ran away from, hoping for the tomorrow without tormenting health damage.My home town had been contaminated. We can not erase what is there. We can not say it never happened. We are blindfolded about the ongoing nuclear accident and nuclear contamination spreading throughout Eastern Japan. And they put this Olympic on our way we are walking towards as if some sort of culmination of achievement.So this is the Olympic of recovery and regeneration.Is Olympic our hope? Is it our future? What kind of hope, what sort of future are we meant expect with the Olympics, when we are blindfolded about the wounded bodies of our children, our own bodies in pain? Are we expected to push forward for the Olympic to show off “Recovery” with blindfolds?Who is that for? What is it for?My child hit my head hard. Then the blindfold fell. So I found out the existence of the blindfold. We can not protect our most precious things from radiation exposure because of the blindfold. So whatsad future does that bring about? We should be able to learn from the past nuclear bombs, nuclear accidents, nuclear disaster, and nuclear testings if we want to learn. My daughter is teaching me a tiny piece of the puzzle with her own body.This Olympic is the biggest blindfold in history. Let us throw away the blindfold. Our wish is to live our own lives, with our own body that we are given by right.To retrieve the tomorrow where our children can run with a healthy smile on their face, why not us the adults get over any barriers, hold hands and cooperate.I will not not forgive this 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.Sendai reactor to stop due to delay in anti-terror upgrade workBy YASUYUKI ONAYA/ Staff WriterJune 14, 2019 at 17:05 JSTThe No. 1 reactor, right, at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Satsuma-Sendai, Kagoshima Prefecture. At left is the No. 2 reactor. (Asahi Shimbun file photo)Kyushu Electric Power Co. will halt operations of the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture next March due to a delay in upgrades to protect it from terror attacks, sources said June 13.The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) decided at a meeting on June 12 that it would order electric power companies to suspend operations of their reactors unless such anti-terror facilities are completed about a week before the set deadlines.As the deadline for the No. 1 reactor work is March 17, 2020, and the completion is expected to be delayed by about one year, operations will cease the following day.Referring to the length of the delay, a Kyushu Electric Power executive said, "About a year is a real possibility."The company is already working 24 hours a day on the project, and some have said that it would be difficult to take further measures to increase the speed of construction from a worker safety standpoint.Under such circumstances, there has been a growing view that it would be impossible to meet the deadline, and thus the firm judged that it cannot help but suspend the reactor's operation.Another executive said that the company hopes to shorten the suspension period as much as possible.Anti-terror facilities for the No. 2 reactor are also likely to be delayed about a year past the deadline of May 21, 2020.Kyushu Electric Power also said that similar facilities for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors of its Genkai nuclear power plant in Saga Prefecture may not meet their deadlines in 2022.Fukushima, The Olympics and LaborJULY 12 @ 7:00 PM FREE518 Valencia St. San FranciscoWith Film Screening of “The Olympics In Fukushima, Are You Criminally Insane?”The Japanese Abe government through bribery was able to get the Olympics in 2020 arguing that the Fukushima meltdowns of three nuclear reactors had been “decontaminated”. This forum will hear in the film from workers in Fukushima who are fighting to defend the children, and workers involved in the so called “clean-up.” We will also hear about those who are fighting to expose the massive propaganda campaign by the government and the Olympic Committee to whitewash the continuing dangers.Professor George Wright will present his paper “Capitalism, Fukushima, Creative Reconstruction & The History of The Olympics”.Sponsored by No Nukes Action, & WorkWeek RadioTEPCO to slice dangerous chimney at Fukushima plant-After the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami struck in March 2011, pressure increased in the containment vessel of the No. 1 reactor. Vapors with radioactive substances were sent through the chimney to the outside.By CHIKAKO KAWAHARA/ Staff WriterMay 10, 2019 at 14:10 JSTPhoto/IllutrationA chimney for both the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors remains unrepaired at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. At left is the No. 1 reactor building. (Asahi Shimbun file photo)Photo/IllustraionTokyo Electric Power Co. plans to start work on May 20 to dismantle a 120-meter-tall, highly contaminated chimney that could collapse at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.It will be the first highly radiated facility at the plant to be taken apart, the company said May 9.The stack, with a diameter of 3.2 meters, was used for both the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors. TEPCO plans to remove the upper half of the chimney within this year to prevent the structure from collapsing.The dismantling work will be conducted by remote control because the radiation level around the base of the chimney is the highest among all outdoor areas of the plant. Exposure to radiation at the base can cause death in several hours.After the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami struck in March 2011, pressure increased in the containment vessel of the No. 1 reactor. Vapors with radioactive substances were sent through the chimney to the outside.TEPCO also found fractures in steel poles supporting the chimney. The damage was likely caused by a hydrogen explosion at the No. 1 reactor building when the nuclear disaster was unfolding.Since then, the chimney has been left unrepaired because of the high radiation levels.Immediately after the nuclear accident, a radiation level exceeding 10 sieverts per hour was observed around the base of the chimney. In a survey conducted in 2015, a radiation level of 2 sieverts per hour was detected there.TEPCO will use a large crane that will hold special equipment to cut the chimney in round slices from the top.The company set up a remote control room in a large remodeled bus about 200 meters from the chimney. Workers will operate the special cutting equipment while watching footage from 160 video cameras. For more event information: http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 9th, 2019 10:15 AM