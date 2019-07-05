top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco
San Francisco Educational Outreach for the 2020 Flotilla to Gaza
Date Saturday August 03
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMartha Hubert, Barbara Briggs-Letson
Location Details
Ferry terminal in SF (at Market and the Embarcadero, behind the Ferry Building), and/or the ferry to Sausalito, and/or the ferry terminal in Sausalito
Plan for August 3rd, 2019
2020 Flotilla to Gaza
San Francisco Educational Outreach

1:00 pm
Meet at the Main Terminal behind the Ferry building at the foot of Market Street at The Embarcadero in San Francisco. http://goldengatetransit.org/services/documents/Map_SFFerry.pdf

Distribute flyers to people waiting for the ferry.
Catch the 1:25 pm ferry, arriving in Sausalito at 1:55.
Distribute flyers and stand at the four corners (at least) of the ferry boat with five (3 x 5’) Palestinian Flags and a two Pink PEACE flags (upper deck?).

Enjoy Sausalito, photo ops with flags, signs, banners, … At 3:00 we’ll hold a Vigil (four of us dressed in black with white masks and FREE GAZA letters). Some of us will distribute flyers in Sausalito before boarding the 3:50 Ferry, and arrive in San Francisco at 4:20. If we have any flyers left, we’ll distribute them at the Ferry Building when we return.

Participants could join us on the ferry one way, both ways, or on land at either end.
See the Ferry Schedule here:
http://goldengateferry.org/schedules/Sausalito.php
It would be nice to have some folks on land at each end, to photograph the ferry departing and/or arriving. And of course, we would encourage participants, both individuals and organizations, to be creative in their attire and bring signs/props in support of GAZA and the 2020 Flotilla.
sm_gaza_masks_palm.jpg
original image (2992x2096)
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 5th, 2019 3:24 PM
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
