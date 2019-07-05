Other



2020 Flotilla to Gaza

San Francisco Educational Outreach



1:00 pm

Meet at the Main Terminal behind the Ferry building at the foot of Market Street at The Embarcadero in San Francisco.



Distribute flyers to people waiting for the ferry.

Catch the 1:25 pm ferry, arriving in Sausalito at 1:55.

Distribute flyers and stand at the four corners (at least) of the ferry boat with five (3 x 5’) Palestinian Flags and a two Pink PEACE flags (upper deck?).



Enjoy Sausalito, photo ops with flags, signs, banners, … At 3:00 we’ll hold a Vigil (four of us dressed in black with white masks and FREE GAZA letters). Some of us will distribute flyers in Sausalito before boarding the 3:50 Ferry, and arrive in San Francisco at 4:20. If we have any flyers left, we’ll distribute them at the Ferry Building when we return.



Participants could join us on the ferry one way, both ways, or on land at either end.

See the Ferry Schedule here:

http://goldengateferry.org/schedules/Sausalito.php

It would be nice to have some folks on land at each end, to photograph the ferry departing and/or arriving. And of course, we would encourage participants, both individuals and organizations, to be creative in their attire and bring signs/props in support of GAZA and the 2020 Flotilla.

