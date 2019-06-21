top
ICE raids targeting migrant families slated to start Sunday in major U.S. cities
by Chinga la migra
Friday Jun 21st, 2019 2:17 PM
ICE will raid family homes across the country on Sunday, June 23rd. If you witness a raid in progress or other ICE movements, document what you see. Call a legal support hotline immediately.
sm_ice-raid-legal-support-northerncalifornia.jpg
original image (1344x1600)
The “family op,” as it is referred to at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, is slated to target up to 2,000 families facing deportation orders in as many as 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations.

Post photos and video of ICE activities on Indybay: https://www.indybay.org/publish.php

If you share news of raids on social media, use the tag #ICEraid so others can find it.

MUST READ INFORMATION FOR THOSE TARGETED BY ICE:

Threats of Large Scale ICE Raids & Knowing Your Rights
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/01/26/18806220.php

Redadas de ICE: Conoce tus derechos si ICE te confronta
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/01/30/18806306.php
