ICE will raid family homes across the country on Sunday, June 23rd. If you witness a raid in progress or other ICE movements, document what you see. Call a legal support hotline immediately.

The “ family op ,” as it is referred to at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, is slated to target up to 2,000 families facing deportation orders in as many as 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations.Post photos and video of ICE activities on Indybay: https://www.indybay.org/publish.php If you share news of raids on social media, use the tag #ICEraid so others can find it.MUST READ INFORMATION FOR THOSE TARGETED BY ICE:Threats of Large Scale ICE Raids & Knowing Your RightsRedadas de ICE: Conoce tus derechos si ICE te confronta