#ReleaseTheReport: Rapid Response Rallies in CA & Across the Nation



When: Thursday, April 4th (times vary according to location)



Where: Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, and the USA



Hosts: MoveOn.org & others



We are calling for a National Day of Action on Thursday, April 4, to demand that Attorney General William Barr #ReleaseTheReport if he fails to meet the deadline set by Congressional leaders of Tuesday, April 2. Barr has offered an alternate timeline for a redacted version of the report—but we deserve the full report and Congressional leaders and the American people expect it now. .



If you do not see the local event you expected on this map, please search for other events near you—or return to this site as more actions will also come online up until Thursday.



Note: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those that disagree with our values.



Find an event near you and RSVP to join the local action (link below). For more event information: https://act.moveon.org/event/mueller-firin...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 9:27 AM