A series of events to provide healing spaces for survivors and bring our community together in the movement to end sexual violence. We welcome survivors and allies of all identities to attend.



Save the dates:



Tuesday, April 23



5:30pm

Rally @ Quarry Plaza



6pm

March to Oakes College



6:30pm

Dinner @ Oakes Learning Center



7pm-9pm

Survivor Speakout @ Oakes Learning Center

& Healing Art Space @ Guzman Room







Wednesday, April 24



11-4pm

Community Healing Day @ the Women's Center





More information to come!





