View other events for the week of 4/23/2019
|Date
|Tuesday April 23
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|UCSC Women's Center
|Location Details
|
UC Santa Cruz
1156 High St, Santa Cruz,
|
UCSC TAKE BACK THE NIGHT 2019!
A series of events to provide healing spaces for survivors and bring our community together in the movement to end sexual violence. We welcome survivors and allies of all identities to attend.
Save the dates:
Tuesday, April 23
5:30pm
Rally @ Quarry Plaza
6pm
March to Oakes College
6:30pm
Dinner @ Oakes Learning Center
7pm-9pm
Survivor Speakout @ Oakes Learning Center
& Healing Art Space @ Guzman Room
Wednesday, April 24
11-4pm
Community Healing Day @ the Women's Center
More information to come!
For questions contact women [at] ucsc.edu or (831) 459-2072
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2173245496...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 1:18 PM
