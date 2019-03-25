top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Wells Fargo Block Shutdown 3/18 Pt II
by photos by Steve Rhodes
Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
San Francisco--On March 18, 2019 fifty partner organizations came together to shut down the 400 block of California St. where Wells Fargo global headquarters is located. This is Pt II of a two party story. Part I can be found at link below.
sm_steverhodesnativebaby-3.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
Wells Fargo is the leading lender to the fossil fuel industry. Protesters stopped auto traffic and cable cars for three hours to draw attention to demands that the 4th largest bank in the U.S. stop contributing to global warming.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§Several people cut up Wells Fargo Credit Cards
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_steverhodesvanessacard.jpg
original image (2367x1578)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§Crowd chanted while people cut up their cards
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_steverhodesnicolecuts-2.jpg
original image (4898x3265)
Cut it up! Cut it up! Cut it up!
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§Whose next up?
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_mbwasquatsr.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
"We Are the Bankers" lyric sheet
Tune: We are the Champions by Queen
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§After three hours people were exhausted
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_steverhodestiredoldcouple.jpg
original image (2367x1578)
Q-tip couple is pooped. The rally at Wells Fargo HQ was the grand finale after a three day march
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§NVDA participants now unlocked from barrels
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_steverhodesunlockchains.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§Final photo taken for posterity
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_steverhodeslongview.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
§Cable cars resume operation
by photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM
sm_steverhodeslast-2.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...
