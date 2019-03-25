From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Wells Fargo Block Shutdown 3/18 Pt II by photos by Steve Rhodes

Monday Mar 25th, 2019 2:26 PM San Francisco--On March 18, 2019 fifty partner organizations came together to shut down the 400 block of California St. where Wells Fargo global headquarters is located. This is Pt II of a two party story. Part I can be found at link below. Wells Fargo is the leading lender to the fossil fuel industry. Protesters stopped auto traffic and cable cars for three hours to draw attention to demands that the 4th largest bank in the U.S. stop contributing to global warming. https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/03/...

Cut it up! Cut it up! Cut it up!

"We Are the Bankers" lyric sheet

Tune: We are the Champions by Queen

Q-tip couple is pooped. The rally at Wells Fargo HQ was the grand finale after a three day march