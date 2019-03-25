top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Wells Fargo Block Shutdown 3/18 Pt I
by Photos by Steve Rhodes
Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
San Francisco--On March 18, 2019 fifty partner organizations came together to shut down the 400 block of California St. where Wells Fargo global headquarters is located.
sm_steverhodesbestcablecars.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
Wells Fargo is the leading lender to the fossil fuel industry. Protesters stopped auto traffic and cable cars for three hours to draw attention to demands that the 4th largest bank in the U.S. stop contributing to global warming.
§blocking with banner/human chain
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverbannerblocks.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§Many hands make light work
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodesmulti.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
§SFPD figures out we are there
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodespopo.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§speakers
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodescowgirl.jpg
original image (4878x3279)
§Shahid Buttar rapped for us
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodesshahid1.jpg
original image (1071x1428)
visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1026219947586394/
§little boy listens to speaker mom
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodeslittleboy.jpg
original image (4898x3265)
§These women blocked the California St. Wells Fargo entrance
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodesskirt.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
Extinction Rebellion!
§Shut down the street!
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodeswfbigshot.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§street theater
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_bankermbwa3peoplesr.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
We are the Bankers to Queen's We are the Champions
§Airborne Bankster
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_mbwaairbornebankstersr.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§Dancing GIF
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodesnatdance.jpg
original image (890x668)
§Tearing up Wells Fargo Paperwork
by Photos by Steve Rhodes Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM
sm_steverhodeswfpaperwork.jpg
original image (2367x1578)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code