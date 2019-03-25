Wells Fargo Block Shutdown 3/18 Pt I by Photos by Steve Rhodes

Monday Mar 25th, 2019 1:51 PM

San Francisco--On March 18, 2019 fifty partner organizations came together to shut down the 400 block of California St. where Wells Fargo global headquarters is located.

Wells Fargo is the leading lender to the fossil fuel industry. Protesters stopped auto traffic and cable cars for three hours to draw attention to demands that the 4th largest bank in the U.S. stop contributing to global warming.