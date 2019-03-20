From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Radical Zine Reading and Art Show Night
|Date
|Friday April 05
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Resource Center for Nonviolence
|Location Details
|Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
The Radical Zine Reading and Art Show Night
Come and listen to the contributors showcased on our last issue (Vol. 2 “Fight poverty, not the poor”) read their work and talk about what inspired them. The new edition is out and we’re feeling so proud and stoked that we just had to celebrate and honor our brave and talented collaborators.
We’ll also have LIVE MUSIC (a special guest from UCSC), an Open Mic (yes, that’s for you…) and some art prints exhibitions of local artists showing their work. It will be a festive night to connect and build community among artists and passionate citizens. Join us! Bring your friends, colleagues, families, subversive ideas, wildest dreams, hopes for the future…
Entrance: For free.
What else: we’ll have zines and pins for everyone. We’ll do a live broadcast and photo coverage of this amazing event.
*If YOU are a local artist and you would like to use this opportunity to share your work (show your prints or craft, sing, read your work, etc.), please reach out to us so we can coordinate ahead of time. You can message us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/559281474583933/ or email us at bernardita.garcia.j [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://rcnv.org/events/the-radical-zine-r...
