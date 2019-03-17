

𝗜𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 & 𝗦𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗭𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱



As we mourn the loss of life in New Zealand, let’s honor their lives by expanding, connecting and defending our movements. Join us Monday evening for community vigil against Islamophobia to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in New Zealand, and all those targeted by white nationalism.

𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟭𝟴𝘁𝗵

𝟲:𝟯𝟬 𝗣𝗠

𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗽𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿

𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝘃𝗱 (𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝟭𝟮𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝘃𝗲.)

𝗢𝗮𝗸𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗔 𝟵𝟰𝟲𝟭𝟮

𝘊𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘓𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.

To endorse or for more information please contact:

𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼@𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴.𝗼𝗿𝗴



𝘼𝙍𝙊𝘾 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙕𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙



As Arabs and Muslims, we are deeply saddened and disturbed by the news of the murder of 49 people in two New Zealand mosques. We are outraged that white supremacist violence continues to take the lives of so many.



Today is a truly difficult day, situated amid truly difficult conditions. Despite the shock we might feel along with our feelings of grief, we know this is not senseless violence. These acts of hatred and destruction at the hands of vigilantes are a logical outcome of the racism, xenophobia, misogyny, Islamophobia, and white supremacy promoted and sanctioned by right-wing movements and governments. The attack on the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch is driven by a white nationalism that fuels attacks on mosques, Black churches, and synagogues, and the heightened assault on migrants here in the US. And it is this same white nationalism expressed in the Trump Administration, its Muslim ban, the disgraceful bipartisan Islamophobic attacks on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and the forced separation of families at the border.



Our collective defense is the deepest and most unwavering form of solidarity. It is imperative that we continue building movements that are prepared to defend and protect one another against all odds. History, and our own recent past, have shown that when we come together to protect and defend one another, we build a strength that is in fact able to contend with some of the most impossible of circumstances. It is also imperative that we build a united front to confront and topple right wing authoritarian movements and regimes across the world--whether it be Trump, Bolsonaro, Marquez, Duterte, Netanyahu, or Modi—and build our power to end violence, militarism, and war where we live, and globally.



