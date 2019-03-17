From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Mumia Abu-Jamal: An Evening for Justice and Freedom
|Saturday April 06
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Protest
|Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
|jmackler [at] lmi.net
|510-268-9429
|St. John's Presbyterian Church, 2727 College Ave at Garber in Berkeley
Speakers: Angela Davis, Alice Walker, Pam Africa, Judith Ritter, Jeff Mackler, and Mumia Abu-Jamal via phone
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 10:21 AM
