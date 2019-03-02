From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
Day Six of Oakland Teachers' Strike: State Building Takeover and Mistah FAB on the Line
Following a mid-day rally in Oscar Grant Plaza, teachers took over the State Building to press demands for better schools, for teachers and students.
(photo)
On Day 6 of our historic strike, we took our power to the State Building, and took it over to demand the schools our students deserve. Oakland educators, students, parents — do you feel your power? #OUSDstrike #Unite4OaklandKids #WeAreOakland
--------------------
The Oakland Education Association is committed to improve wages, working conditions, and professional standards for all of our unit members. Our aim is to ensure effective teaching and learning in all classrooms in the City of Oakland.
https://oaklandea.org
More strike info:
On Day 6 of our historic strike, we took our power to the State Building, and took it over to demand the schools our students deserve. Oakland educators, students, parents — do you feel your power? #OUSDstrike #Unite4OaklandKids #WeAreOakland
--------------------
The Oakland Education Association is committed to improve wages, working conditions, and professional standards for all of our unit members. Our aim is to ensure effective teaching and learning in all classrooms in the City of Oakland.
https://oaklandea.org
More strike info:
§Mistah FAB on the line with OEA teachers and students!
(photo)
(video :34)
(video 1:00)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network