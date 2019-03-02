Following a mid-day rally in Oscar Grant Plaza, teachers took over the State Building to press demands for better schools, for teachers and students.

On Day 6 of our historic strike, we took our power to the State Building, and took it over to demand the schools our students deserve. Oakland educators, students, parents — do you feel your power? #OUSDstrike #Unite4OaklandKids #WeAreOakland--------------------The Oakland Education Association is committed to improve wages, working conditions, and professional standards for all of our unit members. Our aim is to ensure effective teaching and learning in all classrooms in the City of Oakland.More strike info: