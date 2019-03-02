top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
Day Six of Oakland Teachers' Strike: State Building Takeover and Mistah FAB on the Line
by OEA
Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 10:52 PM
Following a mid-day rally in Oscar Grant Plaza, teachers took over the State Building to press demands for better schools, for teachers and students.
sm_oaklandteachersstrike_statebuilding.jpeg
original image (2048x1365)
(photo)

On Day 6 of our historic strike, we took our power to the State Building, and took it over to demand the schools our students deserve. Oakland educators, students, parents — do you feel your power? #OUSDstrike #Unite4OaklandKids #WeAreOakland

--------------------

The Oakland Education Association is committed to improve wages, working conditions, and professional standards for all of our unit members. Our aim is to ensure effective teaching and learning in all classrooms in the City of Oakland.
https://oaklandea.org

More strike info:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Mistah FAB on the line with OEA teachers and students!
by OEA Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 9:15 PM
sm_oaklandteachersstrike_mistahfab.jpg
original image (768x1024)
(photo)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Empowered: OEA in the state building!!
by OEA Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 9:15 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (3.4MB) | Embed Video
(video :34)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Teachers and allies won't take "no" for an answer for the schools our students deserve
by OEA Saturday Mar 2nd, 2019 11:29 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.5MB) | Embed Video
(video 1:00)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 234.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code