City Council May End Enforcement of Overnight Parking Restrictions on Delaware by Santa Cruz News

Sunday Feb 24th, 2019 8:10 PM

On Tuesday, February 26 at 7pm, the Santa Cruz City Council will discuss the declaration of a homeless shelter crisis, and act on a motion directing the city manager to end enforcement of overnight parking restrictions on Delaware Avenue between Swift Street and Shaffer Road, where parking is currently prohibited between the hours of 12am and 6am. A comprehensive set of policy and action items are scheduled to be discussed during the council's evening agenda that are intended to ease the impact on the homeless community that will result when authorities clear, by March 15, the large homeless encampment called the "Heroes Camp", which is located between Highway One and Gateway Plaza in Santa Cruz. Photo: Heroes Camp. Credit: Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover.

A robust anti-homeless NIMBY campaign urging the council to oppose the easing of parking restrictions on Delaware has been launched by residents on the Westside, including former Santa Cruz Chief of Police Kevin Vogel.



One fear-mongering flyer being distributed on social media warns that RVs will be allowed to park without restriction on Delaware avenue "24/7", which will lead to "crime, drugs, pollution, and toxic waste".



Personal injury attorney Marc C. Schwartz wrote a letter to the city council threatening that if overnight parking were allowed to occur on Delaware, "lawsuits will follow".



The politically conservative Scontriano's have as an entire family publicly opposed the easing of parking restrictions on Delaware. Failed city council candidate Ashley Scontriano, who is a Republican and rabidly anti-homeless, is using her 2018 campaign website to mobilize opposition to the proposed parking changes, and both of her parents, Marita and Peter, have passed along to the council a chain letter (sent by others as well) that contains a somewhat illogical warning:



"Should council members Krohn and Glover and any others vote in favor of this they will be held in breach of duty, negligence of duty, and the only thing needing further is damages to be resultant from their actions to disregard or suspend current city ordinances City council members are not above the law. They can and will be held civilly and criminally liable for any damages that result from their actions to waive, suspend or amend any state, city, or county ordinances that they have taken an oath/are sworn to uphold."



Opposition to easing the parking restrictions has also been heard from more moderate members of the community. Local artist Janet Allinger sent a strong anti-homeless message to the council:



"We are opposed to the intentions of council members Krohn and Glover concerning parking for transients on Delaware Avenue. I ride my bike down Delaware often when heading to or from Wilder Ranch and it is a mess! Tired of seeing RV owners leaving garbage, human waste, working on their broken down vehicles and drug use/sales. I, along with many neighbors do not feel comfortable walking down Delaware anymore. I’m sure visitors who come to enjoy the beach or Natural Bridges park feel the same way. I’ve lived her in SC for over 20 years and I think it’s the worst it’s ever been. So sad."