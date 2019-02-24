From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | WomynView other events for the week of 3/ 8/2019
|International Women's Day - Watsonville
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 08
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Watsonville International Women's Day
|Location Details
|Watsonville Plaza, Main Street, Watsonville
|
The theme this year is “Balance for Better…” which focuses on building a gender-balanced world and community. We will bring many speakers from diversified backgrounds and professions. Our keynote speaker is, Cabrillo College’s own, Shirley Flores-Munoz Ph.D.
Women have contributed to our history and will continue to lead in the future of our city, county, and country. It’s time to recognize and promote inclusivity and equality for a gender-balanced world.
This event will coincide with Watsonville’s weekly Farmer’s Market (https://www.facebook.com/Watsonville-Farmers-Market-166738703417320/) so come out celebrate, and support the food and retail vendors.
Thank you, sponsors: Community Action Board, Pajaro Valley Cesar Chavez Democratic Club, Jenny Sarmiento, Doreen Martinez, Jaclyn Martinez, Rachel Williams, Jenni Veitch-Olsen, Olga Fuentes
https://www.internationalwomensday.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2223337837...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 24th, 2019 3:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network