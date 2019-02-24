top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2019
International Women's Day - Watsonville
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 08
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville International Women's Day
Location Details
Watsonville Plaza, Main Street, Watsonville
The theme this year is “Balance for Better…” which focuses on building a gender-balanced world and community. We will bring many speakers from diversified backgrounds and professions. Our keynote speaker is, Cabrillo College’s own, Shirley Flores-Munoz Ph.D.

Women have contributed to our history and will continue to lead in the future of our city, county, and country. It’s time to recognize and promote inclusivity and equality for a gender-balanced world.

This event will coincide with Watsonville’s weekly Farmer’s Market (https://www.facebook.com/Watsonville-Farmers-Market-166738703417320/) so come out celebrate, and support the food and retail vendors.

Thank you, sponsors: Community Action Board, Pajaro Valley Cesar Chavez Democratic Club, Jenny Sarmiento, Doreen Martinez, Jaclyn Martinez, Rachel Williams, Jenni Veitch-Olsen, Olga Fuentes

https://www.internationalwomensday.com
sm_watsonville_international_womens_day.jpg
original image (1079x486)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2223337837...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 24th, 2019 3:22 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 232.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code