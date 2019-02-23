Day Two of Oakland Teachers' Strike: Morning Picket and Rally at DeFremery Park by APTP

Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM

Pickets continued across the city on Day Two of the Oakland teacher's strike. A mid-day rally was held at DeFremery Park, then a march to GO Public Schools to protest charter schools and privatization. Picket lines went back up before the end of the traditional school day.