Day Two of Oakland Teachers' Strike: Morning Picket and Rally at DeFremery Park
Pickets continued across the city on Day Two of the Oakland teacher's strike. A mid-day rally was held at DeFremery Park, then a march to GO Public Schools to protest charter schools and privatization. Picket lines went back up before the end of the traditional school day.
Photo: Burckhalter Elementary on strike! Shuttin' it down!
Anti Police-Terror Project is not a non-profit.
We are a community group powered by people like you.
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
§Morning picket at Burckhalter Elementary
(photo)
(video :45)
They have offered housing for 3 Oakland teachers. Are housing a Solidary Center for as long as it takes to win the strike.
(video :44)
(video :45)
Despite fierce opposition, OUSD voted to close Roots Middle School on January 28.
