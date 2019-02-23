top
Day Two of Oakland Teachers' Strike: Morning Picket and Rally at DeFremery Park
by APTP
Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
Pickets continued across the city on Day Two of the Oakland teacher's strike. A mid-day rally was held at DeFremery Park, then a march to GO Public Schools to protest charter schools and privatization. Picket lines went back up before the end of the traditional school day.
sm_oaklandteachersstrike-daytwo-burckhalterelem_01.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
Photo: Burckhalter Elementary on strike! Shuttin' it down!

-------------------

Anti Police-Terror Project is not a non-profit.
We are a community group powered by people like you.
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org

More strike news:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Morning picket at Burckhalter Elementary
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
sm_oaklandteachersstrike-daytwo-burckhalterelem_02.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
(photo)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Rally at Defremery Park, 18th St & Adeline
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.3MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Pastor Anthony Taylor, Taylor United Methodist Church.
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.1MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)

They have offered housing for 3 Oakland teachers. Are housing a Solidary Center for as long as it takes to win the strike.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§SEIU here in solidarity.
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :44)
Download Video (3.4MB) | Embed Video
(video :44)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Oakland high school students speaking out!
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.2MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Oakland high school student
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.2MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Hiphop performance
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.5MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Teacher from Roots
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.1MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)

Despite fierce opposition, OUSD voted to close Roots Middle School on January 28.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Too legit to quit. Come rain or shine, we fight for students all the time.
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.3MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Kev Choice
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (3.3MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Marching to GO Public Schools
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (4.9MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
§Marching down Adeline to G) Public Schools
by APTP Saturday Feb 23rd, 2019 11:16 AM
(video :45)
Download Video (5.0MB) | Embed Video
(video :45)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/02/...
