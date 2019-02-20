From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Labor & WorkersView other events for the week of 2/21/2019
|Join us at the Oakland teacher's picket line!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 21
|Time
|6:30 AM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|APTP
|Location Details
|
Priority Schools (map here):
Ralph J Bunche High School (West Oakland - 1240 18th Street)
Prescott Elementary (West Oakland - 920 Campbell Street)
McClymonds High School (Off San Pablo and 27th - 2608 Myrtle Street)
Hoover Elementary (Off San Pablo & 33rd St - 890 Brockhurst Street)
Piedmont Elementary (Piedmont - 4314 Piedmont Avenue)
Downtown Admin Building (Downtown - 1000 Broadway)
Lakeview Admin Building (Lake Merritt - 746 Grand Ave)
Bella Vista (Lake Merritt - 1025 East 28th Street)
Fruitvale Elementary (Lower Dimond - 3200 Boston Avenue)
Burckhalter Elementary (North East Oakland - 3994 Burckhalter Avenue)
Parker Elementary (East Oakland - 7929 Ney Avenue)
Howard Elementary (East Oakland - 8755 Fontaine Street)
Sojourner Truth/Rusdale Continuation (East Oakland - 8251 Fontaine Street)
Oakland SOL (East Oakland - 1180 70th Avenue)
Markham (East Oakland - 7220 Krause Avenue)
United Nations CDC (Lake Merritt - 1025 4th Ave)
Frick (East Oakland - 2845 64th Avenue)
Alliance (East Oakland - 1800 98th Avenue)
NHA/RISE (East Oakland - 8521 A Street)
Encompass (East Oakland - 1025 81st Avenue)
|
Join us at a picket line this Thursday to be in solidarity with the Oakland teachers who are on strike this week.
Oakland teachers are the lowest paid teachers in Alameda County.
Every year, 1-in-5 teachers leave the district, and on top of high teacher turnover, students are already under resourced with only one academic counselor per 600 students, and only 21 nurses for all 37,000 students.
Oakland teachers and our students deserve better! Sign up for a shift at the picket line!
What: Join a picket line near you!
When: Thursday, February 21
— Morning shift: 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— City-wide rally at 11:30 a.m.
— Afternoon shift: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: There will be picket lines at ALL 86 school sites. Check out this map to see a list of priority schools. The city-wide rally will be at Oakland City Hall.
Teachers on strike are demanding smaller class sizes, more student support, no more school closures, and a living wage.
If you can't support at the picket line, but still want to get involved, check out this list of other ways to help.
-------------------
Anti Police-Terror Project is not a non-profit.
We are a community group powered by people like you.
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 1:57 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network