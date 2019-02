Oakland teachers are the lowest paid teachers in Alameda County.



Every year, 1-in-5 teachers leave the district, and on top of high teacher turnover, students are already under resourced with only one academic counselor per 600 students, and only 21 nurses for all 37,000 students.



Oakland teachers and our students deserve better!



What: Join a picket line near you!



When: Thursday, February 21

— Morning shift: 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

— City-wide rally at 11:30 a.m.

— Afternoon shift: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Where: There will be picket lines at ALL 86 school sites.



Teachers on strike are demanding smaller class sizes, more student support, no more school closures, and a living wage.



If you can't support at the picket line, but still want to get involved,



-------------------



Anti Police-Terror Project is not a non-profit.

We are a community group powered by people like you.

http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org

Join us at a picket line this Thursday to be in solidarity with the Oakland teachers who are on strike this week.Oakland teachers are the lowest paid teachers in Alameda County.Every year, 1-in-5 teachers leave the district, and on top of high teacher turnover, students are already under resourced with only one academic counselor per 600 students, and only 21 nurses for all 37,000 students.Oakland teachers and our students deserve better! Sign up for a shift at the picket line What: Join a picket line near you!When: Thursday, February 21— Morning shift: 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.— City-wide rally at 11:30 a.m.— Afternoon shift: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.Where: There will be picket lines at ALL 86 school sites. Check out this map to see a list of priority schools . The city-wide rally will be at Oakland City Hall.Teachers on strike are demanding smaller class sizes, more student support, no more school closures, and a living wage.If you can't support at the picket line, but still want to get involved, check out this list of other ways to help -------------------Anti Police-Terror Project is not a non-profit.We are a community group powered by people like you. Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 20th, 2019 1:57 PM