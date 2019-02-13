From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Presidential Candidates and Both California Senators Vote No on "Combating BDS Act of 2019"
United States Senate Bill 1, which included the "Combating BDS Act of 2019," passed with 77 votes on February 5, 2019. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressional Republicans are looking for bills they think can split democrats. S1 is the first volley in that campaign, attempting to use Israel as the wedge.
The right-wing hyperventilation this week over anti-AIPAC tweets from newly elected congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and the Democratic party obsequiousness to their faux outrage, falls in line perfectly with the strategy. Push to exclude from mainstream political debate those who would call out Israeli political manipulations and human rights violations. Marginalize the voices of Palestinians and allies.
However, looking at who chose not to vote for the anti-BDS bill is revealing. Declared U.S. presidential candidates Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and expected candidate Bernie Sanders all voted no, perhaps signaling concern on their part that being a complete toadie for Israel may not play well in the 2020 presidential race. Jeff Merkley is considering a run for the White House and also voted "no." Declared candidate Amy Klobuchar is the exception to the rule, besides Michael Bennet, who says he is considering a run.
We can only hope that the political instincts of the "nay" voters on S1 represent a solid feel for where the larger Democratic party is headed with the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement, by a least not standing in its way, if not enthusiastically supporting it. Several European countries are ahead of the U.S., recognizing Palestinian rights on multiple fronts, calling out Israeli crimes, with Ireland pushing forward a new law banning importation or sale of goods from Israeli settlements.
S1 Vote Tally, Senator Names Listed Alphabetically, Sorted by Vote Position
NO VOTES:
Baldwin (D-WI), Nay
Booker (D-NJ), Nay
Brown (D-OH), Nay
Carper (D-DE), Nay
Durbin (D-IL), Nay
Feinstein (D-CA), Nay
Harris (D-CA), Nay
Heinrich (D-NM), Nay
Gillibrand (D-NY), Nay
Hirono (D-HI), Nay
Kaine (D-VA), Nay
Leahy (D-VT), Nay
Markey (D-MA), Nay
Murphy (D-CT), Nay
Merkley (D-OR), Nay
Paul (R-KY), Nay
Reed (D-RI), Nay
Sanders (I-VT), Nay
Schatz (D-HI), Nay
Udall (D-NM), Nay
Van Hollen (D-MD), Nay
Shaheen (D-NH), Nay
Warren (D-MA), Nay
TOADIES FOR ISRAEL:
Alexander (R-TN), Yea
Barrasso (R-WY), Yea
Bennet (D-CO), Yea
Blackburn (R-TN), Yea
Blumenthal (D-CT), Yea
Blunt (R-MO), Yea
Boozman (R-AR), Yea
Braun (R-IN), Yea
Burr (R-NC), Yea
Cantwell (D-WA), Yea
Capito (R-WV), Yea
Cardin (D-MD), Yea
Casey (D-PA), Yea
Cassidy (R-LA), Yea
Collins (R-ME), Yea
Coons (D-DE), Yea
Cornyn (R-TX), Yea
Cortez Masto (D-NV), Yea
Cotton (R-AR), Yea
Cramer (R-ND), Yea
Crapo (R-ID), Yea
Cruz (R-TX), Yea
Daines (R-MT), Yea
Duckworth (D-IL), Yea
Enzi (R-WY), Yea
Ernst (R-IA), Yea
Fischer (R-NE), Yea
Gardner (R-CO), Yea
Graham (R-SC), Yea
Grassley (R-IA), Yea
Hassan (D-NH), Yea
Hawley (R-MO), Yea
Hoeven (R-ND), Yea
Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Yea
Inhofe (R-OK), Yea
Isakson (R-GA), Yea
Johnson (R-WI), Yea
Jones (D-AL), Yea
Kennedy (R-LA), Yea
King (I-ME), Yea
Klobuchar (D-MN), Yea
Lankford (R-OK), Yea
Lee (R-UT), Yea
Manchin (D-WV), Yea
McConnell (R-KY), Yea
McSally (R-AZ), Yea
Menendez (D-NJ), Yea
Moran (R-KS), Yea
Murkowski (R-AK), Yea
Murray (D-WA), Yea
Perdue (R-GA), Yea
Peters (D-MI), Yea
Portman (R-OH), Yea
Risch (R-ID), Yea
Roberts (R-KS), Yea
Romney (R-UT), Yea
Rosen (D-NV), Yea
Rounds (R-SD), Yea
Rubio (R-FL), Yea
Sasse (R-NE), Yea
Schumer (D-NY), Yea
Scott (R-FL), Yea
Scott (R-SC), Yea
Shelby (R-AL), Yea
Sinema (D-AZ), Yea
Smith (D-MN), Yea
Stabenow (D-MI), Yea
Sullivan (R-AK), Yea
Tester (D-MT), Yea
Thune (R-SD), Yea
Tillis (R-NC), Yea
Toomey (R-PA), Yea
Warner (D-VA), Yea
Whitehouse (D-RI), Yea
Wicker (R-MS), Yea
Wyden (D-OR), Yea
Young (R-IN), Yea
Israel is the only state with more than 2 U.S. Senators. Apparently, they have 77 at this point in time. While the "Combating BDS Act of 2019" is expected to pass in Nancy Pelosi's House and be signed into law by Trump, there is perhaps a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel that hasn't been seen in quite some time in American politics. Israel can only continue to deny Palestinians their full dignity and human rights with the active support of the U.S. Once that ends, Israel will be forced into a real two-state solution or granting Palestinians full rights of citizenship.
