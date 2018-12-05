top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 12/11/2018
Great Cooks, Great Cook Books and an Introduction by Rebecca Solnit
Date Tuesday December 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
3rd Floor McRoskey Mattress Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Blake Spalding, Jen Castle, and Lavinia Spalding of Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm in Boulder, Utah, will all be in town to read from and sign and talk about and share food from their latest narrative cookbook, This Immeasurable Place: Food and Farming from the Edge of Wilderness and to show off their freshly redesigned and updated first cookbook, With a Measure of Grace: The Stories and Recipes of a Small Town Restaurant. And if that isn't great enough, Rebecca Solnit will do the introductions!

Read last month's amazing feature in The New Yorker about Blake and Jen and Hell's Backbone Grill.

What People are saying:
The wisdom found in the pages of this beautiful and surprising book is immeasurable. It’s wisdom from the edge, from one of the most glorious hidden kitchens there is.... Land, food, family, stewardship, and spirit all course through these tempting, gorgeous pages. A book that feeds us on so many levels.” -- Davia Nelson, NPR’s Kitchen Sisters

"... Filled with remarkable recipes and essays, it breathed life back into my radical, sometimes flagging hope for humanity, and is as inspiring as it is mouthwatering. We need this book now more than ever.” -- Elissa Altman, author of Poor Man’s Feast

"Blake Spalding and Jen Castle are alchemists, truly changing the world through their hands, their hearts, their farm, their food. In community, everything is possible. Theirs is a leadership of love." -- Terry Tempest Williams
sm_hell_2.jpg
original image (1500x998)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 5th, 2018 7:40 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code