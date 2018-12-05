Blake Spalding, Jen Castle, and Lavinia Spalding of Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm in Boulder, Utah, will all be in town to read from and sign and talk about and share food from their latest narrative cookbook, This Immeasurable Place: Food and Farming from the Edge of Wilderness and to show off their freshly redesigned and updated first cookbook, With a Measure of Grace: The Stories and Recipes of a Small Town Restaurant. And if that isn't great enough, Rebecca Solnit will do the introductions!



Read last month's amazing feature in The New Yorker about Blake and Jen and Hell's Backbone Grill.



What People are saying:

The wisdom found in the pages of this beautiful and surprising book is immeasurable. It’s wisdom from the edge, from one of the most glorious hidden kitchens there is.... Land, food, family, stewardship, and spirit all course through these tempting, gorgeous pages. A book that feeds us on so many levels.” -- Davia Nelson, NPR’s Kitchen Sisters



"... Filled with remarkable recipes and essays, it breathed life back into my radical, sometimes flagging hope for humanity, and is as inspiring as it is mouthwatering. We need this book now more than ever.” -- Elissa Altman, author of Poor Man’s Feast



"Blake Spalding and Jen Castle are alchemists, truly changing the world through their hands, their hearts, their farm, their food. In community, everything is possible. Theirs is a leadership of love." -- Terry Tempest Williams

