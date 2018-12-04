It’s the giving season, and if you’re like us, you’re looking for ways to support the thousands of refugees seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. In times of humanitarian crisis, when government agencies fail to take action, the people step up.



Come out to Old Capitol Books with any of the supplies needed at the border (listed below) OR $10. Direct Action Monterey Network, Revolunas, and Watsonville Brown Berets will be traveling to Tijuana on December 15, loaded with supplies and volunteers. Come join us in strengthening the cause, enjoying an evening of music and community, and supporting the work of local musicians and artists!



Femmes & Folx is a series of music concerts intended to feature underrepresented performers, specifically women, trans folks, and people of color. Featuring bedrooms, Chelsea Riddle, and River Navaille, full list of performers to be released soon!



SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Tents

Tarps

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Sleeping pads

Canopies

Towels

Washcloths

Diapers

Baby wipes

Lip balm

Underwear & socks (adults and children)

Warm clothes

Lice shampoo

Soap

Shampoo

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Deodorant

Razors

Sanitary pads & tampons

Large pots & pans

Reusable plates

Coffee makers

Dish soap & sponges

Multipurpose cleaner

Clorox wet wipes

Mouth covers

Toilet paper

Art supplies

Books



FOODS NEEDED:

Baby food & formula

Rice

Beans

Lentils

Pasta

Tortillas

Chicken broth

Salt

Sugar

Spices

Condiments

Ground coffee

Bread

Oatmeal

Cooking oil

Vinegar

WATER

original image (621x659)

https://www.facebook.com/events/6089030495... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 3:56 PM