|Femmes & Folx Benefit Show for Tijuana Refugees
|Date
|Friday December 14
|Time
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Old Capitol Books
559 Tyler St, Monterey
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Monterey Network
|
It’s the giving season, and if you’re like us, you’re looking for ways to support the thousands of refugees seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. In times of humanitarian crisis, when government agencies fail to take action, the people step up.
Come out to Old Capitol Books with any of the supplies needed at the border (listed below) OR $10. Direct Action Monterey Network, Revolunas, and Watsonville Brown Berets will be traveling to Tijuana on December 15, loaded with supplies and volunteers. Come join us in strengthening the cause, enjoying an evening of music and community, and supporting the work of local musicians and artists!
Femmes & Folx is a series of music concerts intended to feature underrepresented performers, specifically women, trans folks, and people of color. Featuring bedrooms, Chelsea Riddle, and River Navaille, full list of performers to be released soon!
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
Tents
Tarps
Blankets
Sleeping bags
Sleeping pads
Canopies
Towels
Washcloths
Diapers
Baby wipes
Lip balm
Underwear & socks (adults and children)
Warm clothes
Lice shampoo
Soap
Shampoo
Toothpaste and toothbrushes
Deodorant
Razors
Sanitary pads & tampons
Large pots & pans
Reusable plates
Coffee makers
Dish soap & sponges
Multipurpose cleaner
Clorox wet wipes
Mouth covers
Toilet paper
Art supplies
Books
FOODS NEEDED:
Baby food & formula
Rice
Beans
Lentils
Pasta
Tortillas
Chicken broth
Salt
Sugar
Spices
Condiments
Ground coffee
Bread
Oatmeal
Cooking oil
Vinegar
WATER
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 3:56 PM
