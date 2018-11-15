Social Media Pressure campaign outing White Nationalist Hate group member pays off. The Proud Boys Gear up for violent clash at rally in PA on 11/17 security Chat leaked

Short follow up to my post about Pressure campaigns and exposing violent racists. The orig post can be found here: www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/11/14/18819146.php

Comcast has heeded the call to fire Proud Boys Rally Chief Andrew Kovalic due to the pressure campaign highlighted in my first post. It used all public information from his profile, public pictures he posted and screenshots from his own public feed to expose. As well as leaked security chats.Call if what you like i'll keep helping.

FB gave my orig post a thumbs up for meeting community standards. If you are ignorant enough to post public pictures of your racism wearing your companies uniform you have no legal recourse if they fire you! If your moonlighting for security at a rally your Violent Hate Group is organizing and call it something else to the media and you are caught lying that's on you too. As to leaked sec chat thats a moral issue and I applaud whomever did it.

One of many articles written on the firing https://www.colorlines.com/articles/comcast-fires-proud-boy-employee-after-activist-outcry

The Proud Boys are designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center SPLC- The Proud Boys

The Rally on 11/17 mentioned in first post is still set and the Proud Boys are preparing with other groups for violence as shown in this leaked security chat in pic. Anti Rally protesters should check @antiFashGordon on twitter who started the campaign as he continues to add pressure on this and other groups and expose the rally for what it is. Don't fall for their call to violence.

AntiFash writes "THREAD: Far-right groups are organizing a "We the People" rally in Philadelphia for Saturday, 11/17. They're also planning violence against protesters.

Attached is screenshot from their leaked security chat, where they discuss what weapons they can legally bring.