From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Is shaming or outing racists online out of their job OK? Mounting pressure campaigns tenderfoot_tim [at] comcast.net)

Wednesday Nov 14th, 2018 7:48 PM by Tim Rumford

Shaming Racists with Pressure tactics out of their job. Examples. Details recent ongoing pressure campaign on Proud Boy Member Comcast Employee who throws white power hand signals wearing his comcast jacket uses as profile pic next to his Comcast logo for employment on Facebook.