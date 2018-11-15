top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/17/2018
SFCHRP Reportback on Philippine Indigenous Community
Date Saturday November 17
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Bethany UMC
1270 Sanchez St.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSFCHRP
Delegates from the San Francisco Committee on Human Rights in the Philippines (SFCHRP) will report back from the Aeta community in Central Luzon.

The New Clark City Project and Military Complex Development threatens the land and livelihood of the Aeta people, the first inhabitants of the Philippines. We want to share their stories and expose the corruption of the Philippine government. We'll show some clips from the Aeta documentary project.

Long Live International Solidarity! Defend Ancestral and Indigenous Lands!

Hosted by San Francisco Committee on Human Rights in the Philippines
sm_sfchrp_nov_17_reportback.jpg
original image (3600x3000)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 5:16 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1370.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code