From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/17/2018
|SFCHRP Reportback on Philippine Indigenous Community
|Date
|Saturday November 17
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Bethany UMC
1270 Sanchez St.
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|SFCHRP
|
Delegates from the San Francisco Committee on Human Rights in the Philippines (SFCHRP) will report back from the Aeta community in Central Luzon.
The New Clark City Project and Military Complex Development threatens the land and livelihood of the Aeta people, the first inhabitants of the Philippines. We want to share their stories and expose the corruption of the Philippine government. We'll show some clips from the Aeta documentary project.
Long Live International Solidarity! Defend Ancestral and Indigenous Lands!
Hosted by San Francisco Committee on Human Rights in the Philippines
original image (3600x3000)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network