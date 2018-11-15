Delegates from the San Francisco Committee on Human Rights in the Philippines (SFCHRP) will report back from the Aeta community in Central Luzon.



The New Clark City Project and Military Complex Development threatens the land and livelihood of the Aeta people, the first inhabitants of the Philippines. We want to share their stories and expose the corruption of the Philippine government. We'll show some clips from the Aeta documentary project.



Long Live International Solidarity! Defend Ancestral and Indigenous Lands!



Hosted by San Francisco Committee on Human Rights in the Philippines



