From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

March in Protest of Jeff Sessions' Dismissal Starts at Congresswoman Eshoo's Office by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki

Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM

On November 8, a rally in front of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's office appeared to be surveilled by a drone in the sky. Demonstrators were protesting Trump's replacement of his attorney general with loyalist Matthew Whitaker. Eshoo issued a statement in support of the protest earlier that day. Photos by Jack Owicki, please credit the photographer.

When a drone appeared in the sky above Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's office, demonstrators peered above, watching it grow closer to the crowd as if to take photos. They postulated that it was surveillance, and wondered by whom.



Hours before the rally, Eshoo released a statement supporting the protest. The Congresswoman is a cosponsor of HR 5476, the “Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act,” which would protect Mueller’s independence while he conducts the Russia investigation.



After protesters shouted chants led by the Raging Grannies, they marched several blocks from Eshoo's office to King Plaza in front of Palo Alto's city hall. There they were greeted by Paul George of the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center and activist Steve Eittreim the two of whom, along with the Grannies, organized the evening's action. Entertainment included inspirational singing by 10-year-old Ava Adams preceded by an open mic. Surprise speaker of the evening Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell read a passage from a speech by African American abolitionist Frederick Douglass: "We have three weapons: our voices, our pens -- the media -- and our vote. We must use these weapons until we are no longer headed by a bad man."





