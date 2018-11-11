top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
March in Protest of Jeff Sessions' Dismissal Starts at Congresswoman Eshoo's Office
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki
Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
On November 8, a rally in front of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's office appeared to be surveilled by a drone in the sky. Demonstrators were protesting Trump's replacement of his attorney general with loyalist Matthew Whitaker. Eshoo issued a statement in support of the protest earlier that day. Photos by Jack Owicki, please credit the photographer.
sm_paowhitprobegoon.jpg
original image (5184x3888)
When a drone appeared in the sky above Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's office, demonstrators peered above, watching it grow closer to the crowd as if to take photos. They postulated that it was surveillance, and wondered by whom.

Hours before the rally, Eshoo released a statement supporting the protest. The Congresswoman is a cosponsor of HR 5476, the “Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act,” which would protect Mueller’s independence while he conducts the Russia investigation.

After protesters shouted chants led by the Raging Grannies, they marched several blocks from Eshoo's office to King Plaza in front of Palo Alto's city hall. There they were greeted by Paul George of the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center and activist Steve Eittreim the two of whom, along with the Grannies, organized the evening's action. Entertainment included inspirational singing by 10-year-old Ava Adams preceded by an open mic. Surprise speaker of the evening Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell read a passage from a speech by African American abolitionist Frederick Douglass: "We have three weapons: our voices, our pens -- the media -- and our vote. We must use these weapons until we are no longer headed by a bad man."


§Rally in front of Anna Eshoo's office
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitcrowdfunding.jpg
original image (3888x4617)
§Signs printed way ahead of time by PPJC
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitpandjsignchu.jpg
original image (5184x3888)
Paul George of the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center said we knew this day was coming, so he had printed signs all ready in his car. National organizers MoveOn had been planning this rapid response action for months.
§Printed signs were ready to go!
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitprintedsigns.jpg
original image (5183x2917)
§Handmade signs were prepared at the last minute
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhithandmadesigns.jpg
original image (3888x4268)
§Demonstrators sing along with the Grannies from lyric sheets
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitrgsleadsongeshoo.jpg
original image (4234x2806)
Raging Grannies at the helm of rally in front of Eshoo's office
§698 Emerson
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhit698emerson.jpg
original image (2642x3367)
§We're Not Deluded says one of the signs at rally in front of Eshoo's
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowerenotdeludedweknowyoucolluded.jpg
original image (4607x2651)
We're not deluded, we know you colluded
§Up the block from Eshoo's office
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitwaitingeshoos.jpg
original image (4608x2496)
§Down the block and around the corner from Eshoo's office
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitdowntheblock.jpg
original image (4385x2545)
§Let the marching begin!
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitmarch.jpg
original image (4608x2099)
§Organizers Steve Eittreim and Paul George welcome marchers as they arrive at King Plaza
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitstevepaul.jpg
original image (2653x3752)
§At King Plaza
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitplaza.jpg
original image (4200x2034)
§Steve Eittreim
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitstevee.jpg
original image (3888x5184)
§Paul George introduces the Raging Grannies
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paowhitpaulintroducesgrans.jpg
original image (3008x2832)
§Grannies lead a singalong
by Text: R.R. Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_paogranniessingking.jpg
original image (2499x1886)
§Retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell quoting Frederick Douglass
by R. Robertson, photo Sunday Nov 11th, 2018 5:44 AM
sm_ladoris_gu__1_.jpg
original image (1022x1378)
This is the only photo in this post that is NOT by Jack Owicki
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code