Related Categories: International | South Bay | Anti-War | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 11/16/2018
Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 73 Years after the Bombs
Date Friday November 16
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWILPF San Jose Branch
A talk by Sharat G. Lin
with the Raging Grannies and the Dance of Peace

People in Japan are more aware than most about nuclear weapons, nuclear power, the risk of war, overseas U.S. military bases, and a national commitment to pacifism. Sharat G. Lin, who delivered an apology from the American people to the Japanese people for the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, reports on the 73rd anniversary commemorations.

All welcome

Join the Community Dinner at 6 pm at the Peace Center. Program starts at 7 pm.

Info: sanjosepeace.org @sjpjc

Sponsored by WILPF San José Branch, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, our developing world, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, and Green Party of Santa Clara County
sm_flyer_-_hiroshima___nagasaki_73_-_wilpf_-_20181116_sq.jpg
original image (1756x1756)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1573107682...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 8:44 PM
