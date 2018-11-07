From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 73 Years after the Bombs
|Friday November 16
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
|Speaker
|WILPF San Jose Branch
A talk by Sharat G. Lin
with the Raging Grannies and the Dance of Peace
People in Japan are more aware than most about nuclear weapons, nuclear power, the risk of war, overseas U.S. military bases, and a national commitment to pacifism. Sharat G. Lin, who delivered an apology from the American people to the Japanese people for the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, reports on the 73rd anniversary commemorations.
All welcome
Join the Community Dinner at 6 pm at the Peace Center. Program starts at 7 pm.
Info: sanjosepeace.org @sjpjc
Sponsored by WILPF San José Branch, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, our developing world, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, and Green Party of Santa Clara County
original image (1756x1756)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1573107682...
