‘Countering Violent Extremism’ in Alameda County Jails by Rasheed Shabazz

Wednesday Nov 7th, 2018 2:30 PM

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office applied for and received a grant targeting incarcerated Black Muslims in Alameda County. The Homeland Security CVE, or Countering Violent Extremism program, has been criticized for solely targeting Muslims as susceptible to violence and extremism, while not addressing the rising threat of white supremacists. "Operation E Pluribus Unum" has been criticized for its focus on incarcerated Muslims. Law enforcement said the program was necessary to support reentry efforts.