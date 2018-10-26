From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Community Survival Camp Forming by Keith McHenry

Friday Oct 26th, 2018 2:03 PM

More Fences, More Tickets, Less Winter Shelter, More Cruelty

Community Survival Camp Forming

Thursday, November 15, 2018



The River Street Campground starts to close on this day.(Location to be announced)



Santa Cruz awarded at least $3.3 million in grants for homeless programs...Closes the River Street Campground and fences off our pubic parks.



PEOPLE MAY DIE AS A RESULT



City closes the River Street Campground at the same time it fenced off San Lorenzo and Grant Street Parks, closed its toilets and posted signs saying, “PARK CLOSED Until further notice for - Focused Maintenance - Public Safety”.



Bring your tent, blankets, sleeping bags,and tarps - Call 1-800-884-1136 to get involved



Join us in establishing a safe camp for those who have no place out of the rain.



ENDORSED BY: Conscience in Action, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, HUFF, Homeless Depot, and The Freedom Sleepers (Please ask your group to endorse this action)