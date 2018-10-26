From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Community Survival Camp Forming
More Fences, More Tickets, Less Winter Shelter, More Cruelty
original image (942x700)
Community Survival Camp Forming
Thursday, November 15, 2018
The River Street Campground starts to close on this day.(Location to be announced)
Santa Cruz awarded at least $3.3 million in grants for homeless programs...Closes the River Street Campground and fences off our pubic parks.
PEOPLE MAY DIE AS A RESULT
City closes the River Street Campground at the same time it fenced off San Lorenzo and Grant Street Parks, closed its toilets and posted signs saying, “PARK CLOSED Until further notice for - Focused Maintenance - Public Safety”.
Bring your tent, blankets, sleeping bags,and tarps - Call 1-800-884-1136 to get involved
Join us in establishing a safe camp for those who have no place out of the rain.
ENDORSED BY: Conscience in Action, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, HUFF, Homeless Depot, and The Freedom Sleepers (Please ask your group to endorse this action)
Thursday, November 15, 2018
The River Street Campground starts to close on this day.(Location to be announced)
Santa Cruz awarded at least $3.3 million in grants for homeless programs...Closes the River Street Campground and fences off our pubic parks.
PEOPLE MAY DIE AS A RESULT
City closes the River Street Campground at the same time it fenced off San Lorenzo and Grant Street Parks, closed its toilets and posted signs saying, “PARK CLOSED Until further notice for - Focused Maintenance - Public Safety”.
Bring your tent, blankets, sleeping bags,and tarps - Call 1-800-884-1136 to get involved
Join us in establishing a safe camp for those who have no place out of the rain.
ENDORSED BY: Conscience in Action, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, HUFF, Homeless Depot, and The Freedom Sleepers (Please ask your group to endorse this action)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network