From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | East Bay | International | U.S. | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media
KPFA Board Won't Call for Julian Assange's Freedom
On Saturday, October 20, the KPFA Local Station Board considered a resolution calling for the freedom of Wikileaks founder, journalist, and publisher Julian Assange. The board did not pass that resolution but it did pass one saying that it encouraged programming about Assange's case. This is the audio of that part of the board meeting.
original image (845x400)
On October 12, the Pacifica National Board voted 12 yes, 0 no, 4 abstain, and 3 present-not-voting to call for the freedom of Wikileaks founder, journalist, and whistleblower Julian Assange, who has been an asylee in Ecuador's London Embassy for the past six years. Assange believes that if he leaves the Ecuadorian Embassy he will e extradited to the U.S. to stand trial for publishing classified documents. On October 20, the KPFA Local Station Board voted not to do the same, but instead passed a resolution saying that it "supports coverage of the dire situation of Julian Assange as an independent media voice and calls for an end to attacks on journalists and whistle blowers by the US government and the corporations who control the government." Only three Board members, listener representative Tom Voorhees, and staff representatives Anthony Fest and Steve Zeltzer voted against the resolution that did not call for Assange's freedom.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (30.5mb)
Download Audio (30.5mb)
For KPFA Support To The Defense Of Whistleblower & Journalist Julian Assange-Presented At August 18 KPFA LSB Meeting-Yet To Be Voted On
Whereas, Assange and Wikileaks have released a vast trove of primary source material unlike anything that journalists have ever had such ready access to,
Whereas, Wikileaks releases have made evidence-based journalism more possible than ever before,
Whereas, Julian Assange and WIkileaks have helped expose the role of the US and other governments’ war crimes and violations of international law and,
Whereas, Assange and WikiLeaks have, in the Podesta emails, Vault 7, the Trade in Services Agreement, and many other releases, exposed the collusion between government officials, politicians, oligarchs, and corporations against the public interest, including even the survival of life on earth,
Whereas, the US government along with the UK government are seeking to push Julian Assange out of Ecuador’s London Embassy to be arrested by Theresa May’s government in the UK government and then most likely extradited to the United States for criminal prosecution and,
Whereas, the US government and the UK government refuse to prosecute any of the war criminals that have been exposed by the whistleblowing of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and,
Whereas, there is a systematic effort by the US government to harass, repress and jail reporters and whistleblowers who exposed corruption and criminal activities by government officials and,
Whereas, US politicians have called for the murder and torture of Julian Assange to silence him and,
Whereas, KPFA and Pacific network is also under attack and threatened by the US government and corporations that the US government represents and,
Whereas, the Australia Media, Arts and Entertainment Alliance (MEAA) union made Julian Assange an honorary member for life, waived his fees, and called for the defense of his rights, http://www.abc.net.au/…/journalists-union-shows-sup…/2383428
Whereas, leading intellectuals and whistleblowers including Daniel Ellsberg, John Kiriakou, Ray McGovern, and Coleen Rowley have called for unity in support of Julian Assange,
Therefore be it resolved that the KPFA Local Station Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange and an end to the harassment including the halting of internet and media access at Ecuador’s London Embassy, an end to efforts to jail Assange by either the UK government or US government, and calls for KPFA and Pacifica to launch a campaign on our website and our programming to defend Julian Assange and all journalists and whistleblowers who are coming under increasing attacks by the US government and the corporations who control the government.
Lastly we call on our KPFA LSB delegates to the Pacific Board to make a similar resolution and call for national publicity and programming by all Pacifica affiliated stations for the defense of Julian Assange and all journalists and whistleblowers who face threats to their democratic rights.
Submitted by:
Steve Zeltzer, KPFA LSB Staff Representative
Endorsed by:
Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower
Project Censored And The Media Freedom Foundation
Randy Credico Comedian, Activist, and Former WBAI host
Tom Voorhees, Elected Member, KPFA Local Station Board and Pacifica National Board
Ann Garrison, Journalist, Black Agenda Report, SF Bay View, KPFA News
Mary Ratcliff, Editor, SF Bayview Newspaper
Richard Stone, APWU San Francisco, SFLC Delegate, Member KPFA Community Advisory Board
Dr. George Wright, UPWA.info
Joe Lauria, Editor, Consortium News, Biweekly KPFA Flashpoints
Michael Parenti, book author and political scientist
Dennis Bernstein, KPFA Pacifica Flashpoints Producer
Oct. 7, 2018
For Immediate Release
Contact: Maxie Jackson III ed [at] pacifica.org
Nancy Sorden nsordenPFW [at] gmail.com
Pacifica Foundation Announces Support for Julian Assange
Pacifica National Board asks for Freedom for Whiste Blower
(Berkeley) - The National Board of the Pacifica Foundation passed a resolution supporting the journalist and whistle blower Julian Assange at its October 4 meeting. The resolution said, “The Pacifica National Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange and an end to the harassment of Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.”
The resolution noted that Assange has been deprived of access to the outside world, including the use of the Internet, in the past few months. It called for the end of efforts to imprison Assange by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom and an end to the attacks on journalists and whistle blowers by these governments.
Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks, has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 when he was first given asylum. Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno, has been under pressure from the United States to hand Assange over to the British authorities. That pressure intensified after a meeting between Moreno and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence in June of this year.
British authorities have repeatedly stated that if Assange steps one foot out of the Ecuadorian Embassy he will be immediately arrested and would then very likely be extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges that could put him in jail for the rest of his life. Assange continues to face a secret grand jury trial in Virginia, home of the Pentagon and CIA, on multiple charges under the 1917 Espionage Act. The charges against Assange are linked to special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion of Trump’s campaign with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. WikiLeaks has been accused of knowingly accepting hacked emails from Russian espionage agents stolen from the Clinton campaign. Assange has denied these charges.
The moves against Assange are aimed at denying free speech to Assange and WikiLeaks, who over the last decade have exposed the war crimes, coup plots and the mass surveillance carried out by the US government and its allies.
Over the years WikiLeaks has published reams of documents supplied by whistle-blowers that chronicle the secret machinations of the U.S. and other governments behind the backs of its people. These included documentation of equipment expenditures and holdings in the Afghanistan war and a report informing a corruption investigation in Kenya. In April 2010, WikiLeaks released the so-called Collateral Murder footage from the 12 July 2007 Baghdad airstrike in which Iraqi journalists were among those killed. Other releases in 2010 included the Afghan War Diary and the "Iraq War Logs". The latter allowed the mapping of 109,032 deaths in "significant" attacks by insurgents in Iraq that had been reported to Multi-National Force – Iraq, including about 15,000 that had not been previously published. In 2010, WikiLeaks also released the US State Department diplomatic "cables", classified cables that had been sent to the US State Department. In April 2011, WikiLeaks began publishing 779 secret files relating to prisoners detained in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. WikiLeaks received much of this material from whistle-blower Chelsea Manning.
In addition to publishing the hacked emails from the Democratic Presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2016, WikiLeaks published a trove of material from the CIA in 2017 exposing the cyber tools used by that agency to compromise the privacy of data on iPhones and other personal communications devices.
The defense of Julian Assange has received the support of a number of journalists and prominent individuals. Among those who have spoke up in defense of Assange has been the journalist Chris Hedges, the film maker Ken Loach as well as the film maker Oliver Stone. Oliver Stone sent a letter to the Pacifica National Board in the days leading up to its Oct. 4 meeting asking that the organization go on record defending Assange.
The motion was brought forth by Pacifica Board member Alex Steinberg who represents radio station WBAI in New York. Steinberg stated that,
“The Julian Assange case is a key case for freedom of the press. Assange has been hunted by the U.S. government and the government of the UK and it now looks like the government of Ecuador is getting ready to hand him over to the tender mercies of the U.S. Justice Department. His “crime” is very simple - he exposed the secret machinations of the U.S. government through the whistle-blowing activities of WikiLeaks.”
In standing up for the freedom of Julian Assange and of all whistle blowers the Pacifica Foundation reiterates its commitment to the principle of freedom of the press and the right of the public to know what its governments are doing no matter who is embarrassed by the release of this information. In doing so Pacifica is following in the traditions of its founder, Lew Hill, who as a pacifist, stood up to the U.S. government during World War II.
Pacifica calls on other media organizations and individuals to join us in defending Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and the principle of Freedom of the Press.
###
Started in 1946 by conscientious objector Lew Hill, Pacifica’s storied history includes impounded program tapes for a 1954 on-air discussion of marijuana, broadcasting the Seymour Hersh revelations of the My Lai massacre, bombings by the Ku Klux Klan, going to jail rather than turning over the Patty Hearst tapes to the FBI, and Supreme Court cases. Those cases include the 1984 decision that noncommercial broadcasters have the constitutional right to editorialize, and the Seven Dirty Words ruling following George Carlin’s incendiary performances on WBAI.
The Pacifica Foundation operates noncommercial radio stations in five major metropolitan areas, operates the Pacifica Radio Archives with decades of historical audio, and syndicates content to over 250 affiliate stations. It invented listener-sponsored radio.
KPFA - Northern California, KPFK - Southern California, WPFW - Washington DC,
KPFT-Houston, WBAI-New York, Pacifica Radio Archives, Pacifica.org Pacificanetwork.org
Whereas, Assange and Wikileaks have released a vast trove of primary source material unlike anything that journalists have ever had such ready access to,
Whereas, Wikileaks releases have made evidence-based journalism more possible than ever before,
Whereas, Julian Assange and WIkileaks have helped expose the role of the US and other governments’ war crimes and violations of international law and,
Whereas, Assange and WikiLeaks have, in the Podesta emails, Vault 7, the Trade in Services Agreement, and many other releases, exposed the collusion between government officials, politicians, oligarchs, and corporations against the public interest, including even the survival of life on earth,
Whereas, the US government along with the UK government are seeking to push Julian Assange out of Ecuador’s London Embassy to be arrested by Theresa May’s government in the UK government and then most likely extradited to the United States for criminal prosecution and,
Whereas, the US government and the UK government refuse to prosecute any of the war criminals that have been exposed by the whistleblowing of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and,
Whereas, there is a systematic effort by the US government to harass, repress and jail reporters and whistleblowers who exposed corruption and criminal activities by government officials and,
Whereas, US politicians have called for the murder and torture of Julian Assange to silence him and,
Whereas, KPFA and Pacific network is also under attack and threatened by the US government and corporations that the US government represents and,
Whereas, the Australia Media, Arts and Entertainment Alliance (MEAA) union made Julian Assange an honorary member for life, waived his fees, and called for the defense of his rights, http://www.abc.net.au/…/journalists-union-shows-sup…/2383428
Whereas, leading intellectuals and whistleblowers including Daniel Ellsberg, John Kiriakou, Ray McGovern, and Coleen Rowley have called for unity in support of Julian Assange,
Therefore be it resolved that the KPFA Local Station Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange and an end to the harassment including the halting of internet and media access at Ecuador’s London Embassy, an end to efforts to jail Assange by either the UK government or US government, and calls for KPFA and Pacifica to launch a campaign on our website and our programming to defend Julian Assange and all journalists and whistleblowers who are coming under increasing attacks by the US government and the corporations who control the government.
Lastly we call on our KPFA LSB delegates to the Pacific Board to make a similar resolution and call for national publicity and programming by all Pacifica affiliated stations for the defense of Julian Assange and all journalists and whistleblowers who face threats to their democratic rights.
Submitted by:
Steve Zeltzer, KPFA LSB Staff Representative
Endorsed by:
Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers whistleblower
Project Censored And The Media Freedom Foundation
Randy Credico Comedian, Activist, and Former WBAI host
Tom Voorhees, Elected Member, KPFA Local Station Board and Pacifica National Board
Ann Garrison, Journalist, Black Agenda Report, SF Bay View, KPFA News
Mary Ratcliff, Editor, SF Bayview Newspaper
Richard Stone, APWU San Francisco, SFLC Delegate, Member KPFA Community Advisory Board
Dr. George Wright, UPWA.info
Joe Lauria, Editor, Consortium News, Biweekly KPFA Flashpoints
Michael Parenti, book author and political scientist
Dennis Bernstein, KPFA Pacifica Flashpoints Producer
Oct. 7, 2018
For Immediate Release
Contact: Maxie Jackson III ed [at] pacifica.org
Nancy Sorden nsordenPFW [at] gmail.com
Pacifica Foundation Announces Support for Julian Assange
Pacifica National Board asks for Freedom for Whiste Blower
(Berkeley) - The National Board of the Pacifica Foundation passed a resolution supporting the journalist and whistle blower Julian Assange at its October 4 meeting. The resolution said, “The Pacifica National Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange and an end to the harassment of Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.”
The resolution noted that Assange has been deprived of access to the outside world, including the use of the Internet, in the past few months. It called for the end of efforts to imprison Assange by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom and an end to the attacks on journalists and whistle blowers by these governments.
Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks, has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 when he was first given asylum. Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno, has been under pressure from the United States to hand Assange over to the British authorities. That pressure intensified after a meeting between Moreno and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence in June of this year.
British authorities have repeatedly stated that if Assange steps one foot out of the Ecuadorian Embassy he will be immediately arrested and would then very likely be extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges that could put him in jail for the rest of his life. Assange continues to face a secret grand jury trial in Virginia, home of the Pentagon and CIA, on multiple charges under the 1917 Espionage Act. The charges against Assange are linked to special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion of Trump’s campaign with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. WikiLeaks has been accused of knowingly accepting hacked emails from Russian espionage agents stolen from the Clinton campaign. Assange has denied these charges.
The moves against Assange are aimed at denying free speech to Assange and WikiLeaks, who over the last decade have exposed the war crimes, coup plots and the mass surveillance carried out by the US government and its allies.
Over the years WikiLeaks has published reams of documents supplied by whistle-blowers that chronicle the secret machinations of the U.S. and other governments behind the backs of its people. These included documentation of equipment expenditures and holdings in the Afghanistan war and a report informing a corruption investigation in Kenya. In April 2010, WikiLeaks released the so-called Collateral Murder footage from the 12 July 2007 Baghdad airstrike in which Iraqi journalists were among those killed. Other releases in 2010 included the Afghan War Diary and the "Iraq War Logs". The latter allowed the mapping of 109,032 deaths in "significant" attacks by insurgents in Iraq that had been reported to Multi-National Force – Iraq, including about 15,000 that had not been previously published. In 2010, WikiLeaks also released the US State Department diplomatic "cables", classified cables that had been sent to the US State Department. In April 2011, WikiLeaks began publishing 779 secret files relating to prisoners detained in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. WikiLeaks received much of this material from whistle-blower Chelsea Manning.
In addition to publishing the hacked emails from the Democratic Presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2016, WikiLeaks published a trove of material from the CIA in 2017 exposing the cyber tools used by that agency to compromise the privacy of data on iPhones and other personal communications devices.
The defense of Julian Assange has received the support of a number of journalists and prominent individuals. Among those who have spoke up in defense of Assange has been the journalist Chris Hedges, the film maker Ken Loach as well as the film maker Oliver Stone. Oliver Stone sent a letter to the Pacifica National Board in the days leading up to its Oct. 4 meeting asking that the organization go on record defending Assange.
The motion was brought forth by Pacifica Board member Alex Steinberg who represents radio station WBAI in New York. Steinberg stated that,
“The Julian Assange case is a key case for freedom of the press. Assange has been hunted by the U.S. government and the government of the UK and it now looks like the government of Ecuador is getting ready to hand him over to the tender mercies of the U.S. Justice Department. His “crime” is very simple - he exposed the secret machinations of the U.S. government through the whistle-blowing activities of WikiLeaks.”
In standing up for the freedom of Julian Assange and of all whistle blowers the Pacifica Foundation reiterates its commitment to the principle of freedom of the press and the right of the public to know what its governments are doing no matter who is embarrassed by the release of this information. In doing so Pacifica is following in the traditions of its founder, Lew Hill, who as a pacifist, stood up to the U.S. government during World War II.
Pacifica calls on other media organizations and individuals to join us in defending Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and the principle of Freedom of the Press.
###
Started in 1946 by conscientious objector Lew Hill, Pacifica’s storied history includes impounded program tapes for a 1954 on-air discussion of marijuana, broadcasting the Seymour Hersh revelations of the My Lai massacre, bombings by the Ku Klux Klan, going to jail rather than turning over the Patty Hearst tapes to the FBI, and Supreme Court cases. Those cases include the 1984 decision that noncommercial broadcasters have the constitutional right to editorialize, and the Seven Dirty Words ruling following George Carlin’s incendiary performances on WBAI.
The Pacifica Foundation operates noncommercial radio stations in five major metropolitan areas, operates the Pacifica Radio Archives with decades of historical audio, and syndicates content to over 250 affiliate stations. It invented listener-sponsored radio.
KPFA - Northern California, KPFK - Southern California, WPFW - Washington DC,
KPFT-Houston, WBAI-New York, Pacifica Radio Archives, Pacifica.org Pacificanetwork.org
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.