KPFA Board Won't Call for Julian Assange's Freedom by Anonymous

Thursday Oct 25th, 2018 3:15 PM

On Saturday, October 20, the KPFA Local Station Board considered a resolution calling for the freedom of Wikileaks founder, journalist, and publisher Julian Assange. The board did not pass that resolution but it did pass one saying that it encouraged programming about Assange's case. This is the audio of that part of the board meeting.

On October 12, the Pacifica National Board voted 12 yes, 0 no, 4 abstain, and 3 present-not-voting to call for the freedom of Wikileaks founder, journalist, and whistleblower Julian Assange, who has been an asylee in Ecuador's London Embassy for the past six years. Assange believes that if he leaves the Ecuadorian Embassy he will e extradited to the U.S. to stand trial for publishing classified documents. On October 20, the KPFA Local Station Board voted not to do the same, but instead passed a resolution saying that it "supports coverage of the dire situation of Julian Assange as an independent media voice and calls for an end to attacks on journalists and whistle blowers by the US government and the corporations who control the government." Only three Board members, listener representative Tom Voorhees, and staff representatives Anthony Fest and Steve Zeltzer voted against the resolution that did not call for Assange's freedom.