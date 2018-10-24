



Films to The People (FTP) short film festival gives a platform to independent filmmakers whose work might not find a place in larger, mainstream festivals. We like to showcase filmmakers of various ages, genders, and ethnic backgrounds, and subject matter that is pertinent to our times. We prefer to work with local filmmakers, but we have made exceptions. Films are selected for quality and diversity of perspectives.We will screen 19 politically relevant films and discuss local shorts with the directors.Doors open at 3pm, program starts at 4pmThere will be food, raffle and awards!To attend the festival for free, contact liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org for volunteer opportunities.

https://liberatedlens.org/film-festival/