Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media View other events for the week of 11/10/2018
Films to The People Film Festival
Date Saturday November 10
Time 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Emailliberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
Films to The People (FTP) short film festival gives a platform to independent filmmakers whose work might not find a place in larger, mainstream festivals. We like to showcase filmmakers of various ages, genders, and ethnic backgrounds, and subject matter that is pertinent to our times. We prefer to work with local filmmakers, but we have made exceptions. Films are selected for quality and diversity of perspectives.

We will screen 19 politically relevant films and discuss local shorts with the directors.

Doors open at 3pm, program starts at 4pm

There will be food, raffle and awards!


To attend the festival for free, contact liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org for volunteer opportunities.
sm_official_flyer_2_.jpg
original image (3300x5100)
For more event information:
https://liberatedlens.org/film-festival/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 10:18 PM
