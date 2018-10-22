These are not “normal” times. For nearly two years, the Trump/Pence regime has maneuvered through one shocking crime against the people after another, burying each under yet another monstrous offense. Muslims banned. Immigrant children languishing in concentration camps. White supremacy riding high. Women and LGBTQ people slammed backwards. Threats of nuclear war. Accelerated environmental destruction. A pro-fascist majority on the Supreme Court.



This emergency will not – and cannot – be redressed through the normal process of elections. But there IS a way to stop the Trump/Pence regime.



A determined struggle of the people that doesn’t yield and won’t be provoked can create the kind of political crisis that compels their removal from power. We are talking about massive protests that don’t end after one day – but come back day after day after day, growing to millions raising the demand: THIS NIGHTMARE MUST END: THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO!

