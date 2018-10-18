top
More Fences, Less Winter Shelter--What's To Be Done?
Date Saturday October 20
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
On the sidewalk at "Food Not Bombs corner" near the main Santa Cruz post office.
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575-770-3377
Meeting to address Shelter and Park Shutdown and Increased Crackdown on Homeless Folks Outside


For more information on San Lorenzo Park closing, go to https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/10/18/18818275.php
§History of the Changing Campground Narrative
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 6:43 PM
§(Page 2)
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 6:43 PM
Flyer by Robert Norse
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Text Edition of the Campground Carousel FlyerRobert NorseThursday Oct 18th, 2018 6:45 PM
