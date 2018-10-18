From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|More Fences, Less Winter Shelter--What's To Be Done?
|Date
|Saturday October 20
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Location Details
|On the sidewalk at "Food Not Bombs corner" near the main Santa Cruz post office.
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Keith McHenry
|keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
|Phone
|575-770-3377
|
Meeting to address Shelter and Park Shutdown and Increased Crackdown on Homeless Folks OutsideAdded to the calendar on Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 6:43 PM
For more information on San Lorenzo Park closing, go to https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/10/18/18818275.php
Flyer by Robert Norse
