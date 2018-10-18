top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Fencing off the Parks from the Homeless
by Keith McHenry
Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
Fencing off the parks from the homeless before the city of Santa Cruz shuts down the Boneyard Camp where some of those without housing had been living under city supervision for the past several months. Shelter space also cut just before the cold rains come. Total war against the poor. Maybe we should retake City Hall.
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_1.jpg
original image (2000x1500)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzFoodNotBombs/
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_2.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_3.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_4.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_5.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_6.jpg
original image (2000x1500)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_7.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_8.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_9.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_10.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_11.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_12.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_13.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_15.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_16.jpg
original image (960x720)
§
by Keith McHenry Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:14 PM
sm_closing_san_lorenzo_park_santa_cruz_17.jpg
original image (2000x1500)
§Press Release from City
by City of Santa Cruz Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:16 PM
San Lorenzo Park and Grant Street Park Closures
Post Date:10/16/2018 4:27 PM

San Lorenzo Park and Grant Street Park will be closed until further notice due in part to targeted maintenance and public safety. For San Lorenzo Park, this closure includes the lower park, the immediate area surrounding Duck Island, the Benchlands and disc golf course. Access to major pathways will remain open to the public during park hours.

For Grant Street Park, this closure affects the entire park including the picnic areas, children’s play area, bocce court and ball field. Access is limited to authorized personnel only.

For more information about these park closures, please call the Parks & Recreation Department at (831) 420-5270.

https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Components/News/News/8024/814
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Reminds one of the Berlin Wallno wayThursday Oct 18th, 2018 4:34 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 41.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code