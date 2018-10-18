From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Fencing off the parks from the homeless before the city of Santa Cruz shuts down the Boneyard Camp where some of those without housing had been living under city supervision for the past several months. Shelter space also cut just before the cold rains come. Total war against the poor. Maybe we should retake City Hall.

San Lorenzo Park and Grant Street Park ClosuresPost Date:10/16/2018 4:27 PMSan Lorenzo Park and Grant Street Park will be closed until further notice due in part to targeted maintenance and public safety. For San Lorenzo Park, this closure includes the lower park, the immediate area surrounding Duck Island, the Benchlands and disc golf course. Access to major pathways will remain open to the public during park hours.For Grant Street Park, this closure affects the entire park including the picnic areas, children’s play area, bocce court and ball field. Access is limited to authorized personnel only.For more information about these park closures, please call the Parks & Recreation Department at (831) 420-5270.