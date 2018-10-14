top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 10/20/2018
SF Rally & March For Marriott Hotel Strikers “One Job Is Enough"
Date Saturday October 20
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Local 2 Justice Plaza Market Street between 3rd & 4th Streets
San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnite Here Local 2
10/20 SF Rally & March For Marriott Hotel Strikers “One Job Is Enough"
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/10-20-18-OneJobRallyFlier.pdf

One Job Should be Enough!

Rally & March in Support of Striking Marriott Workers

Saturday, October 20th
9:00 AM
Meet at Local 2 Justice Plaza Market Street between 3rd & 4th Streets

For more information on the strike check out https://onejob.org/. OPEIU 29 AFL-CIO 11

https://onejob.org

SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA
Twenty five hundred Marriott workers went on strike in San Francisco on October 4, 2018 at 7 Marriott owned hotels in the city. This is part of a national strike of United HERE at Marriotts in Boston, Chicago, Oakland, Hawaii, San Francisco and other cities.
San Francisco members of Unite Here Local 2 at the Marriott talked about why they are on strike and the effect of the strike on their convention hotel which is usually 100% full because of convention business.
Last year, Marriott made $1.37 billion and they are the largest hotel chain in the world after they bought the Starwood group. Workers at the Marriott hotel spent 5 years trying to organize the union against the union busting tactics of the corporation but we eventually successful.
Many of these workers have to work two and three jobs to survive in the Bay Area and this has effects on their families and health and safety. They also face long hours commuting to their jobs.
Additional media:
Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8
The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o
SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M
SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8
35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0
SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE
For more information:
http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
sm_img_2645.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
For more event information:
https://onejob.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 14th, 2018 5:57 PM
