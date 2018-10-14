From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|SF Rally & March For Marriott Hotel Strikers “One Job Is Enough"
|Saturday October 20
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Local 2 Justice Plaza Market Street between 3rd & 4th Streets
San Francisco
|Protest
|Unite Here Local 2
10/20 SF Rally & March For Marriott Hotel Strikers “One Job Is Enough"
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/10-20-18-OneJobRallyFlier.pdf
One Job Should be Enough!
Rally & March in Support of Striking Marriott Workers
Saturday, October 20th
9:00 AM
Meet at Local 2 Justice Plaza Market Street between 3rd & 4th Streets
For more information on the strike check out https://onejob.org/. OPEIU 29 AFL-CIO 11
https://onejob.org
SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA
Twenty five hundred Marriott workers went on strike in San Francisco on October 4, 2018 at 7 Marriott owned hotels in the city. This is part of a national strike of United HERE at Marriotts in Boston, Chicago, Oakland, Hawaii, San Francisco and other cities.
San Francisco members of Unite Here Local 2 at the Marriott talked about why they are on strike and the effect of the strike on their convention hotel which is usually 100% full because of convention business.
Last year, Marriott made $1.37 billion and they are the largest hotel chain in the world after they bought the Starwood group. Workers at the Marriott hotel spent 5 years trying to organize the union against the union busting tactics of the corporation but we eventually successful.
Many of these workers have to work two and three jobs to survive in the Bay Area and this has effects on their families and health and safety. They also face long hours commuting to their jobs.
Additional media:
For more information:
http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://onejob.org
