Fur Farm in Italy Destroyed in Arson Despite Best Efforts by Owner
Same Farm had Endured Release of its Imprisoned Animals in 2016 and Saw a Van Destroyed by Arson Last Year
Rio San Martino (Italy) – A mink farm in Rio San Martino, Italy, which had suffered an arson attack, as well as liberation of its animals by activists in previous actions, saw its offices and warehouse destroyed by fire on in September 12. Not surprisingly, the farmer did not like to leave the farm unattended, but one hour after he left for dinner, he received a phone call that his farm was on fire. (No animals were harmed.) This liberatory action comes on the heels of the closing of a Swedish Fur Farm the week prior after 5000 animals were released there by activists.
On the night of September 12, fire destroyed an office and warehouse at a mink farm in Rio San Martino (Scorzé). No animals were harmed. The farmer estimated damages at 300,000 Euros.
A van at the farm was set on fire in July 2017, and thousands of mink were freed from cages at the farm in February 2016.
Imprisoned in cages for life, or mercilessly trapped with painful leg-hold traps in the wild, fur-bearing animals killed to make unnecessary fashion statements are forced to endure intensive confinement, compared to the miles of territory these still-wild animals would enjoy in their natural state… The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering.
Those concerned with the truth should not be misled by claims of those with economic interests, for instance ridiculous stories that the animals released are domesticated and unable to survive in the wild, or that the animals voluntarily returned to their cages, or that they froze to death or starved within hours, or were immediately run over by automobiles or eaten by household pets.
The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available from the Press Office website.
